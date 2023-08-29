Girl Raised in Florida Visits Maine Beach for the First Time — and Then Bursts into Tears

One toddler is proving that you can take the girl out of Florida — but you can't take Florida out of the girl.



Alex Medina, a mom of four who shares her family's travel adventures on social media, recently posted a hilarious video showing what happened when she took her Florida native kids to a beach in Maine.

As her kids are used to sandy Florida beaches and not the rocky shores of Maine, one of Medina's daughters was not afraid to show her true feelings about her time in Bar Harbor.

"What do you think of this beach Charlie?" she asks her daughter in the video, as the toddler struggles to walk on the rocks in her sandals.



Charlie then gets closer to her mom, telling her that she wants to leave as she breaks down in tears.

"I just wanna get out of here!" she cries.

"When you're from the Gulf Coast in Florida & you go to the beach in Maine 😆," Alex wrote on the video.

"There's no coast like the emerald coast!" she added in the caption.

"Too funny! 😂," one user replied to the clip, while another agreed, "Lmao i’m a grown woman and i feel the the same way 😂."

