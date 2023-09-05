'Evil' Fla. Father Accused of Killing Son, 16, with Power Tool, Sheriff Says

"There aren't adequate words to explain how horrific this event is," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at Monday news conference

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 02:31PM EDT
Stephen Thomas Rodda & Stephen Lee Rodda
Stephen Lee Rodda. Photo:

Cici Steedley/GoFundMe

The father of a teenage boy in Florida was arrested for allegedly killing his son with a power tool in what the local sheriff termed a "horrific event."

Stephen Thomas Rodda, 37, was taken into custody after he allegedly killed his son, 16-year-old Stephen Lee Rodda, inside a mobile home in Lake Wales, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced at a Monday news conference streamed on Facebook.

The teenager was staying at his grandfather’s house to help him out while his grandmother was in rehab, the sheriff said.

On Monday morning, Sheriff Judd said the victim's grandfather, Thomas Rodda, had spent several hours visiting his wife, and when he returned home at about 11 a.m., he was met outside by his son, the suspect Stephen Thomas Rodda.

There, the suspect allegedly told his father, “I wouldn’t go in there if I was you,” the sheriff said. “I killed someone. You may need to call the police.”

When Thomas went inside the home, he found the victim dead in the dining room. 

Sheriff Judd explained that while the investigation is still in its early stages, it appears that the suspect allegedly killed his son with an angle grinder — a handheld power tool used for abrasive cutting and polishing.

"It breaks our heart,” Sheriff Judd told reporters. “There aren't adequate words to explain how horrific this event is."

Stephen Thomas Rodda was arrested about a mile away from the scene on Highway 60, the sheriff said. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The sheriff said the victim was an 11th grade student at Frostproof Middle-Senior High School, where he was studying to be an electrician. The teenager also was about to start his job at Burger King next week in hopes of saving enough money to buy a car. 

"I want you to know that the world lost a great young man today. We lost a great young man," Sheriff Judd said. "And we've got an evil, evil man in custody and we're gonna do our best to see that he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for  PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to Sheriff Judd, the suspect has a criminal history in multiple states. When he was taken into custody, authorities learned he had an outstanding arrest warrant in South Carolina. He also previously lived in Texas, Ohio, and Washington D.C. 

The sheriff said that the grandfather allegedly told investigators that it was not uncommon for Stephen Thomas Rodda to make “bizarre” comments. “We are told that [the suspect] used methamphetamine since high school and he has psychotic episodes,” Sheriff Judd added.

Stephen Thomas Rodda & Stephen Lee Rodda
Stephen Thomas Rodda.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

"This guy has been nothing but a problem to society for a very long time,” the sheriff told reporters.

A motive for the homicide remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, loved ones have set up a GoFundMe campaign to offset costs for the teenager's funeral.

Related Articles
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Woman in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Woman Hiding from Him in Safe House
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Wife in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Ex-Girlfriend Hiding in 'Safe House'
Police Find Body in Search for Ga. Boy, 2, Whose Father Said He'd Been Kidnapped
Ga. Father Expected to Be Charged with Murder After Body of Missing Son, 2, Found at Trash Facility
Ruby Franke Moms of Truth instagram
Sisters of Influencer Mom Ruby Franke Say Her Arrest on Abuse Charges 'Needed to Happen'
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend Says They Had a 'Little Argument' Before Staged Kidnapping
STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT for Natalie Navarro from Dallas, TX, on 09/01/2023
Texas Teen Facing Capital Murder Charges After Being Subject of AMBER Alert
Ja'Kobe Queen
Police Searching for Suspect in High School Football Game Shooting That Left a 16-Year-Old Dead
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
All About Ruby Franke: Everything to Know About the Influencer Mom Accused of Child Abuse
Damien Young, charged with murder in Rochester, NY
N.Y. Man Accused of Beating and Throwing 65-Year-Old Neighbor Out of 3rd-Story Window to His Death
ralph yarl
Judge Rules White Man Who Allegedly Shot Black Teen for Ringing the Wrong Doorbell Will Face Trial
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
16-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Man Fatally Shot Following Alleged Confrontation with Scooter Thieves
Joel Bauza and Joysee Cartagena Clemente
Man Claimed Girlfriend Found with Zip-Tie Around Neck Died by Suicide. A Month Later, He's Charged with Murder
Carrington Harris, Louisiana woman who was arrested after allegedly stabbing her grandfather.
La. Woman Accused of Stabbing Grandfather After He Asked Her to Shower, Police Say
Shari Franke, Daughter of Vlogger Ruby Franke Reacts After Mom's Arrest
Daughter of Vlogger Ruby Franke Reacts After Mom's Arrest — 'Finally' — and Wants to Document Alleged Abuse
brittany McGlone
Brittany McGlone Was Murdered in Her Boyfriend's Bed — and the Case Has Been Cold for More than 15 Years
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Spoke Cryptically About 'Dirty Little Secret' Days Before Arrest: Report
Tatyana Remley arrested hitman husband mark 09 01 23
California Equestrian Is Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed for $2M After Friend Revealed Alleged Plot