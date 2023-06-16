Florida Dads Celebrate First Father’s Day After Adopting 6 Siblings: 'Instantly in Love'

A Florida family is gearing up for a very special Father's Day!

In May, Dustin and Daniel Johnson adopted six children, siblings between the ages of 3 and 11, who were living in five different foster homes before the couple entered the picture, Good Morning America reported.

Dustin and Daniel told GMA that they fell "instantly in love" with the kids the moment they saw them. And now, after having gone through the matching and adoption process, they're celebrating their first Father’s Day as a forever family.



The Johnson Family. Samantha Lowe Photography

The couple's journey to fatherhood began six years ago when Dustin and Daniel agreed to pursue adoption, according to GMA. The couple saw a need within their community near Tampa Bay and wanted to help.

“We knew we wanted a sibling group,” Dustin told Family Equality, a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ families. “They are harder to place, and we’re starting from scratch so we were open."

In November 2021, the Johnsons told their adoption specialist that they were willing to adopt as many as six children. "Daniel and I kind of made the joke that we could fit six in the back of our Suburban," Dustin told GMA.

Just one month later, the adoption specialist reached out and asked, “How serious are you about that six number?" And they were.

The couple learned that they had been successfully matched with the kids in March 2022, per GMA. Then the family, who have been living together since last year, made things official on May 12.

“They have a life that they couldn’t dream of before," Dustin told WFLA. "They finally got their safe forever home."

The kids are happy, too. Reed, the oldest of the four sons, told GMA that “it’s been cool” to be part of the family while Maia, one of their two daughters, said she is “excited.”

The family recently visited Washington, D.C., where they met Rep. Kathy Castor, who offered them a tour after hearing about their story, according to WFLA. The family also attended a Pride Month event at the White House during their visit.

“Families like ours are new,” Dustin said, “and that was super important for our visibility.”

Meanwhile, Castor praised the Johnsons as “a beautiful example of what love can do,” according to WFLA. “When they say love wins, I think that’s exactly what they mean,” Castor said.