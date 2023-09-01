Fla. Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car

An elderly Florida couple were found dead after going missing shortly before Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida.

Albert Allen, 76, and his wife Cynthia, 73, were reported missing on Tuesday after a family member noticed that their car “was missing from their house on Star Road in Brooksville,” according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Albert was deaf and had dementia, while Cynthia was “partially paralyzed” following a recent stroke, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook. Neither individual took their respective medications with them when they left home.

The Silver Alert for Albert and Cynthia was canceled Thursday morning after the couple was found dead in their green 2005 Saturn Relay minivan off of Powell Road in Brooksville.



Powell Road is about six miles south of the Allen’s home, according to the Miami Herald.

Photos shared by the HCSO show the Saturn deep in a wooded area off the roadway. Police believe the vehicle was involved in a single-car accident before it came to a stop.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Albert’s phone pinged “within a 3-mile radius of Hernando Oaks, off U.S. 41 in Brooksville” during the search for the missing couple, according to the HCSO.

In a video shared by the group on social media, Nico Tusconi, co-founder of the non-profit search group We Are the Essentials, said Albert and Cynthia were married for 57 years.

Albert had also recently celebrated his birthday on Aug. 23, he added.

“Hopefully we gave the family some peace,” Tusconi said in the clip. “There won’t be closure, there never is, and this one hurts twice as bad because we have two victims.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, according to the HCSO.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Granddaughter Lida-Louise Hayes remembered the couple as being “very loved.”



“Their stories started together and their stories ended together,” she said during an interview with NBC affiliate WFLA-TV. “As much pain as our family is going through, that’s the only thing we can find solace in: that they went together."

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, but weakened to a Tropical Storm by the end of the day, according to the Associated Press.

No confirmed hurricane-related deaths have been reported in Florida, though one has been reported in Georgia.

