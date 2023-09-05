26-Year-Old Reported Missing After Cruise Ship Returns to Florida: 'He Never Arrived'

Officials in Florida are investigating the disappearance of a cruise passenger who did not return with the vessel once the ship docked.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was aboard a Carnival Cruise from PortMiami to Bimini, Bahamas, over the Labor Day holiday weekend. However, when the Carnival Conquest returned to the United States on Monday, he was not on the ship.

Angel Rodriguez, a detective for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told PEOPLE that “McGrath was last seen by his brother at approximately 2 a.m. at his cabin.”

The missing passenger “was supposed to meet the family for breakfast prior to disembarking from the ship but he never arrived” as members of the group had planned. After his loved ones were unable to determine his whereabouts, a search was conducted by ship staff and security but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Rodriguez said a search of the ship’s cameras and security devices did not indicate that McGrath went overboard. The detective added that the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to assist with the search yielding negative results.

Kevin McGrath, missing Carnival Cruise passenger. Miami Dade Police Department; Getty

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line told PEOPLE that “the Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family” during this difficult time.

A rep with the cruise company previously told Tampa NBC News affiliate WFLA-8 that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol did not locate McGrath during the debarkation process, adding that “Miami Dade police eventually cleared the ship to sail.”

Fox News Digital also spoke with a representative from Carnival Cruise Line who said the U.S. Coast Guard also performed a helicopter search for the missing man.

Authorities described McGrath as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with knowledge of McGrath’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami-Dade police special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

In July, Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement regarding another man who had reportedly gone missing while on one of their ships in Florida.

"The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day," Carnival told PEOPLE in a statement on July 24 in regard to 30-year-old Jaylen Hill.

Carnival Cruise Lines. Getty

Hill had been traveling on the Carnival Elation as it made its way back to its homeport of Jacksonville after a four-day trip to the Bahamas.

"Sadly, after an exhaustive onboard search and a review of security camera video, it was determined that he jumped," the company said at the time. "Shoreside authorities were notified, and the crew was advised to continue to Jacksonville."

Approximately two months prior to Hill’s incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., was riding on the Carnival Magic ship when he went overboard in Florida.

On May 31, the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search after covering more than 5,171 square miles over a span of 60 hours. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends," the Coast Guard said in a news release at the time.