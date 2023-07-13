'Really Sweet' Boy, 6, Is Killed in Attack by Pit Bull Mix, and Family Requests Dog Be Euthanized

"As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine," the local police chief said

Published on July 13, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Daylan Guillen
Daylan Guillen. Photo:

North Port Area Little League Facebook

A Florida family is requesting that their dog be euthanized after an attack killed their 6-year-old son on the Fourth of July, while police are still investigating whether a person will be charged in the boy’s death.

Police in North Port, Fla., say that Daylan Guillen, the young boy, was mauled last Tuesday morning and died after being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital “as a result of the severe injuries sustained” in his upper torso.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine.”

The North Port Police Department said there were no reported incidents about the animal prior to last week’s attack. A spokesperson tells PEOPLE the dog was a family pet.

Daylan Guillen
Daylan Guillen.

North Port Area Little League Facebook

Local NBC2 News reports that the Guillen family requested the dog be euthanized. The dog, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, is reportedly being held in quarantine by the Sarasota County Animal Services for 10 days before it is put down at the request of its owners. 

Police also told the outlet the family said the dog had never shown signs of aggression in the past and that it’s investigating whether someone will face charges in the boy’s death.

The incident has left the North Port community mourning, especially Daylan’s youth baseball league.

“He was just a really sweet, happy-go-lucky kid,” Nicole O’Brien, a secretary for the North Port Area Little League told NBC2. “[He] loved to play baseball. Didn’t care if he ran out on the field with the big kids or little kids.”

Daylan played little league baseball and was also a bat boy for his older brother’s team, according to a GoFundMe helping cover the family’s funeral expenses.

“He was such an amazing son and an even better brother. He had a huge love for dinosaurs. He loved to help out with anything,” the page reads, adding that Daylan “wanted to help out around the house so this week he was learning how to use the vacuum to help with house duties.”

