Florence Pugh Shows Off Bleached Buzz Cut in Red Jumpsuit

Florence Pugh is having fun with her style this summer.

After debuting a buzz cut at this year’s Met Gala, the Oppenheimer actress, 27, took her style transformation a step further by bleaching the new hairdo. She paired it with a fierce red jumpsuit for an appearance at the launch of the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London.

The halter-neck number was paired with an array of gold accessories, including a chain belt with a dangling heart, long necklaces, and small earrings. Pugh completed the outfit by styling it with black peep-toe platform heels and a matching purse.

Justin E Palmer/GC Images

When asked about her decision to go with a shorter new hairdo, Pugh told Radio Times that she "wanted vanity out of the picture."

"Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that," she said, per The Daily Mail. "Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."

Pugh said she has fought to control her image from the start of her career and enjoys having people look at her "raw face."

"It helps me when I'm wearing less makeup because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen," she explained. "I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces like it's more acceptable."

Earlier this week, the Little Women star poked fun at the length of her hair on Instagram by comparing it to "spikey flowers." Pugh shared a series of pictures that included a photo of her gazing down at a table as she leaned in to put her head close to a dark spiky flower coming from a nearby vase.

"Rams and gals and tzatziki and dacos and @ashleyparklady and my hair looking like spikey flowers," she wrote in the caption, tagging Joy Ride star Ashley Park.

Pugh has been vocal about not complying with Hollywood beauty standards. "I was expected that you would be on whatever diet you needed to be on, and for me, that was shocking because I'd never done that before," she told Vogue in January when discussing body image. "I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food."

