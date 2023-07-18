Florence Pugh Says She Shaved Her Head to Take 'Vanity Out of the Picture'

"I purposefully chose to look like that," the "Oppenheimer" actress told Radio Times, per the "Daily Mail," speaking about her buzzcut hairstyle

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 18, 2023 10:22AM EDT
Florence Pugh attends the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer'
Florence Pugh attends the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer in London on July 13, 2023. Photo:

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Over two months after debuting a new dramatic hairstyle at this year’s Met Gala in May, Florence Pugh is opening up about why she opted for the buzzed-cut look.

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” the Oppenheimer actress, 27, told Radio Times in an interview, per the Daily Mail.

“Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that,” Pugh added. “Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."

"Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face," she said.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art
Florence Pugh at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty

“Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image,” Pugh also said. “It helps me when I'm wearing less makeup because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like it's more acceptable.”

After her appearance at the Met Gala, the Oscar nominee was spotted rocking her shaved head in Rome while shooting her upcoming romantic drama We Live in Time, costarring Andrew Garfield.

The British actress has recently been completing a press cycle for her next starring role in Christopher Nolan’s biopic thriller Oppenheimer, where she plays Jean Tatlock, the love interest of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy).

Pugh appeared on the red carpet for the movie's U.K. premiere in London last week sporting short hair, which has grown out from the initial buzzcut that she debuted in May. The actress continued to express herself by changing her hair color from a soft pink to a fiery orange.

Florence Pugh attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Florence Pugh attends the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer in London on July 13, 2023.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Discussing the all-star film, Pugh told Radio Times, “It's one of the biggest movies I've made. Chris' approach is similar to indie movie-making."

She continued, "It reminded me of the early days when I was used to a fast-paced way of working — where, if you lost a scene from the day, you would lose it from the movie.”

“When I walked on set, I couldn't believe there was that similar, incredible adrenaline, which I hadn't felt on a massive movie for a long time. It's a wonderful thing to inject into a film set — believing in yourself and what you're making,” the Midsommar actress added.

Oppenheimer is in theaters Friday.

