Florence Pugh Shares Hilarious Photo of Her Wearing Quirky Floral Swim Cap from 'Old Suitcase'

The actress discovered the vibrant accessory while unpacking, following a trip to Budapest, Hungary

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 26, 2023 08:05 AM
Florence Pugh. Photo:

Florence Pugh/Instagram

Florence Pugh is making another bold fashion statement!

The actress, 27, shared a photo of her wearing a quirky, brightly-colored floral swim cap on Instagram Friday while flashing an awkward smile. 

Pugh added that she found the eye-catching swim accessory in an “old suitcase” from her travels in Budapest, Hungary — and couldn’t resist wearing it in an impromptu photo session!

“I’m so slow at packing because I find things in old suitcases that deserve attention and a full blown home photoshoot,” Pugh captioned her post.

"Who is she? Where is she going? Questions I’m dying to know. #wheninbudapestyoubuythings."

The Don’t Worry Darling star reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories, as she wrote: “In case you need to wake up to a happy sight…," poking fun at the image. 

Pugh isn’t afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to her look.

The actress surprised fans earlier this month as she unveiled a freshly shaved head while making her Met Gala debut in a feathered headpiece.

Florence Pugh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Florence Pugh unveiled a shaved head at her Met Gala debut. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Pugh was seen rocking a shoulder-length banged bob on the very same morning before making the drastic hair transformation for the annual fundraiser. 

Earlier this week, the Black Widow star celebrated landing the cover of TIME magazine as one of the “Next Generation Leaders”.

Pugh said she was “still processing” the achievement as she posted the cover shot on Instagram Thursday.

“We shot and interviewed this back in March, and the wait has made it feel like it was all a dream and actually of course I’m not on the cover of TIME,” the actress captioned.

“But in fact here she is. WHAAAAT?

“It has been a joy and a privilege to change things gently, speak out proudly, and be the person my 13/14/15/16/17 year old selves would be proud of and would still recognize," added Pugh, who is set to star in Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two later this year.

Pugh shared that her beloved grandma was on set for the TIME shoot, as she credited “the amazing confident women” in her life for helping her achieve the honor.

“It’s only fitting that despite me being on the cover, she’s on the inside," she added. "Granzo Pat in Time magazine…now that’s something."

