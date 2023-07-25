Oppenheimer saw a huge box office opening weekend — and one of the film’s stars saw a bit of extra wardrobe after the fact.

In the blockbuster, Florence Pugh portrays Jean Tatlock, the titular scientist’s mistress. But how did countries with strict censorship laws navigate her steamy topless scenes without greatly impacting the film the way Christopher Nolan intended for audiences to see it? Per The Hollywood Reporter, places like the Middle East and India edited in a CGI little black dress.

In one unedited scene, Pugh is topless as she sits across from Cillian Murphy’s character J. Robert Oppenheimer in a hotel room. However, in the altered version she is covered with a computer-generated black dress.

THR adds that nudity is forbidden in cinema in the Middle East and in India, and children under 12 years old are expected to have a parent present for projects with a UA rating.

Since Oppenheimer’s July 21 release, Indian officials have also spoken out about Pugh and Murphy’s sex scenes in the historical drama, calling them “a scathing attack on Hinduism." On Saturday, Save Culture Save India (SCSI) Foundation’s Uday Mahurkar expressed his feelings toward the film on social media.

“It has come to our notice that the movie Oppenheimer contains a scene which make a scathing attack on Hinduism. As per social media reports, a scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse. She is holding Bhagwad Geeta in one hand, and the other hands seems to be adjusting the position of their reproductive organs,” Mahurkar penned to Nolan, 52, in a lengthy Twitter post.

Mahurkar went on to say that “The Bhagwad Geeta is one of the most revered scriptures of Hinduism,” and that those who practice it “do not know the motivation and logic behind this unnecessary scene on life of a scientist.”

Mahurkar was not alone in his disapproval of Oppenheimer. Variety stated that India’s minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur called for Pugh and Murphy’s intimate moments to be removed from the film.

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer.'. Universal Pictures

Nolan previously admitted during an interview with Insider that he was nervous about the sex scenes. "Any time you're challenging yourself to work in areas you haven't worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared," the filmmaker said. "When you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story."

Murphy, 47, also explained that his sex scenes with Pugh were "written deliberately" by Nolan and were not included for a "gratuitous" reason.



"[Christopher] knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got. And I think when you see it, it's so f---- powerful. And they're not gratuitous. They're perfect. And Florence is just amazing," Murphy told The Sydney Morning Herald in a recent interview



He added: "I have loved Florence's work since Lady Macbeth, and I think she's f---- phenomenal. She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering. The impact she has [in Oppenheimer] for the size of the role, it's quite devastating."

Despite the backlash overseas, Oppenheimer reportedly raked in an estimated $82.4 million in domestic box office sales in its opening weekend — although some critics credit the success for Barbie fans being unable to score tickets to the Greta Gerwig–directed hit. The two movies sharing the spotlight spawned a sea of viral “Barbenheimer” memes, boosting their popularity to greater heights.

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, spoke highly of the project at its premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. “Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in. I cannot wait for you all to experience it,” the Marvel superstar said of Nolan’s latest.

In a video obtained by Deadline, Downey Jr., 58, continued raving about the movie, saying “no matter what your expectations are,” Oppenheimer “transcends that.”



Oppenheimer is in theaters now.