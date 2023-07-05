Florence Pugh rocked her signature sheer look — with a new ‘do!

At the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show, the 27-year-old actress — a newly appointed brand ambassador for the iconic Italian fashion house — was a vision in pastel.

The Don’t Worry Darling star wore a backless powder-blue gown and, in true Pugh fashion, the look was entirely sheer — save for one large bow on the back of the stunning dress. To accessorize, Pugh opted for a simple hand bag and towering wedges, both black to match the bow.

Valentino ambassador Florence Pugh debuts pink buzz cut in sheer gown at the the fashion house's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

She paired the floor-length, see-through look with a new hairstyle, dyeing the buzz cut she debuted at the Met Gala — now slightly grown out — a shade of baby pink.

To complement the sheer Valentino look and short ‘do, the British actress sported a subtly glam makeup look — bushy, brushed-out brows, a nude eyeshadow look and baby-pink lips to match her new hair color. The Black Widow actress did not sport any neckwear with the plunging gown, but did wear gold earrings and her signature septum jewelry.

An undeniable trailblazer of the sheer trend, Pugh is no stranger to stirring up conversation for her bare-all looks.

At Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome last year, the Oscar-nominated actress turned heads — and drew criticism — in a Barbie-pink tulle gown.

Valentino ambassador Florence Pugh debuts pink buzz cut in sheer gown at the the fashion house's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show. Jacopo Raule/Getty

The Midsommar star then clapped back at haters of the nipple-baring gown in an Instagram post.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous,” Pugh wrote of the dress. “I wasn't before, during or even now after. What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?

"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Pugh finished her post with some food for thought: "What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since then, the Little Women star has continued to regularly rock sheer looks, including a champagne-colored Valentino two-piece set at Paris Fashion week last fall and a white, asymmetrical Victoria Beckham gown at the Governors Awards in November.

More recently, Pugh rocked another sheer Valentino look — a sheer floor-length sequin skirt — at the Italian fashion house’s show in Paris Fashion Week in March.