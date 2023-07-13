Florence Pugh Helps Emily Blunt Avoid a Wardrobe Mishap After Her Blazer Pops Open at ‘Oppenheimer’ Photocall

Emily Blunt narrowly avoided a true wardrobe malfunction.

At the Oppenheimer photocall in the U.K. on Wednesday, Blunt and her costar Florence Pugh were walking the red carpet when Blunt’s blazer popped open.

The Quiet Place actress was wearing a two-piece gold metallic pantsuit and posing for photos with Pugh when the wardrobe malfunction occurred.

Pugh — who rocked a bright blue denim wrap dress with a thick belt and plunging neckline — immediately jumped into action, using her body to shield Blunt while she fixed the unexpected wardrobe malfunction. The two actresses giggled as they hugged and fixed the blazer button before turning and taking more photos and continuing to walk the carpet together.

The two actresses star together in Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr..

Pugh recently made headlines when she debuted a new pink buzz cut in see-through gown at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

At the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show, the 27-year-old actress — a newly appointed brand ambassador for the iconic Italian fashion house — was a vision in pastel.



The Don’t Worry Darling star wore a backless powder-blue gown and, in true Pugh fashion, the look was entirely sheer — save for one large bow on the back of the stunning dress. To accessorize, Pugh opted for a simple hand bag and towering wedges, both black to match the bow.

She paired the floor-length, see-through look with a new hairstyle, dyeing the buzz cut she debuted at the Met Gala — now slightly grown out — a shade of baby pink.

To complement the sheer Valentino look and short ‘do, the British actress sported a subtly glam makeup look — bushy, brushed-out brows, a nude eyeshadow look and baby-pink lips to match her new hair color. The Black Widow actress did not sport any neckwear with the plunging gown, but did wear gold earrings and her signature septum jewelry.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty

An undeniable trailblazer of the sheer trend, Pugh is no stranger to stirring up conversation for her bare-all looks.

At Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome last year, the Oscar-nominated actress turned heads — and drew criticism — in a Barbie-pink tulle gown.

The Midsommar star then clapped back at haters of the nipple-baring gown in an Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous,” Pugh wrote of the dress. “I wasn't before, during or even now after. What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?

"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

