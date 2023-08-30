Florence Pugh Opens Up About Embracing Her Body: ‘I’m Not Trying to Hide the Cellulite’

"I've become more confident in the last few years," the actress told the October edition of Elle UK

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Florence Pugh attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Florence Pugh attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere. Photo:

Joe Maher/WireImage

Florence Pugh is comfortable in her own skin. 

The actress, 27, opened up about embracing her body in a cover shoot and interview for Elle UK’s October issue.

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out," she said. “I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself.” 

The Oppenheimer star then went on to discuss the backlash she received for wearing a sheer pink halterneck gown to the Valentino couture show in Rome last summer. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITORâS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh in Valentino. Jacopo Raule/Getty

“When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up,” said Pugh. “It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy.”

Pugh added that she thinks the reaction showed people are “terrified of the human body.”

“Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time,” she continued to Elle UK.

Florence Pugh Opens Up About Embracing Her Body.
Florence Pugh on the cover of ELLE UK.

ELLE UK / Danny Kasirye

“I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a s---.’ Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”

Shortly after she wore her pink gown, Pugh addressed the reaction it drew on Instagram — and said that while she knew there would be commentary on the dress, she found it "interesting to watch and witness just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see."

"Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14," she wrote on Instagram.

Florence Pugh Opens Up About Embracing Her Body.
Florence Pugh in ELLE UK.

ELLE UK / Danny Kasirye

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t---,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.' I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it," she added.

During her chat with Elle UK, the Midsommar star also opened up about how her confidence has grown over the years, especially when it comes to appearing on red carpets. 

“When I first started doing red carpets, it was really tough,” she told Elle UK. “It takes ages to feel comfortable with 50 men all shouting, ‘Picture, over here!’ "

Florence Pugh Opens Up About Embracing Her Body.
Florence Pugh in ELLE UK.

ELLE UK / Danny Kasirye

"I’ve become more confident in the last few years," she added. "I think that’s hugely linked to the clothes I’ve been wearing. The more you can enjoy it, the more [people] can see that you’re enjoying it.”

For the London premiere of Oppenheimer last month — Pugh's last before the SAG-AFTRA strike — she donned a copper-orange cutout dress and showed off a new hair color, having dyed her now grown-out buzz cut an orangey blonde.

Related Articles
Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne Dons Sleek Leopard-Print Dress for Night Out in Los Angeles
simon cowell, Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell
Simon Cowell Says Son, 9, Wants to Play Drums in a Rock Band: 'That's Going to Be Total Torture'
Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in The Burial
Jamie Foxx Shares First Look at 'The Burial' with Tommy Lee Jones: Tells 'a Great American Story' (Exclusive)
Craig Melvin
Craig Melvin Wants to 'Save Lives' After Late Brother Lawrence 'Ignored' Signs of Colon Cancer (Exclusive)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in a private plane
Justin Bieber Wears Shredded 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt in Support of Wife's Beauty Launch
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap into the Evil'
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap Into the Evil'
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Chrissy Teigen daughter Luna yellow dress instagram 08 28 23
Chrissy Teigen Wears Chic Yellow Dress for Brunch with Daughter Luna: ‘Me and The Queen’
Denis Villeneuve attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England
'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Says 'There Are Words on Paper' for a Third Movie
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart pool selfie
Martha Stewart Teases Whether She Will Upload a 'Thirst Trap' Before Summer's End (Exclusive)
Actor Liam Neeson attends the "Concussion" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on December 16, 2015 in New York City
Liam Neeson Reveals Embarrassing Reason He Stopped Going to Confession at 15
Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30
Martha Stewart attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023
Martha Stewart on Living with Her 'Very Friendly' Pet Peacocks: 'They Talk to Me' (Exclusive)
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Amanza Smith Shoot location: David's homes at Santa Monica Shoot date: July 28, 2023
How Amanza Smith's 'Selling Sunset' Castmates Supported Her During Spinal Infection Health Crisis (Exclusive)