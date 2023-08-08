Florence Pugh Didn't Let 'Excruciating Food Poisoning' Ruin a Good Time: 'Wouldn't Change a Thing'

The actress revealed that she got sick at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire over the weekend

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 09:37PM EDT
Florence Pugh at Wilderness Festival 2023 with friends
Photo:

David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage; Florence Pugh/ Instagram

Florence Pugh didn’t let a bout of food poisoning break her spirits.

The Oppenheimer actress, 27, revealed that she got sick on the last day of the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire over the weekend.

“My favourites of all,” she said of her friends in photos shared on Instagram Tuesday. “Thank you @wildernesshq for yet another stupidly gorgeous weekend.”

“Even the mild to excruciating food poisoning on the last day was an interesting twist that I truly wasn’t expecting.. and I still wouldn’t change a thing. Not even a bite,” wrote Pugh.

“Thank you friends for being the weirdest bunch of freaks a 5’4 girl could ask for. I love you I love you I Looooove you,” she concluded in her caption.

Florence Pugh at Wilderness Festival 2023 with friends

Along with photos with friends, Pugh posted pictures of her festival outfits, one of which included her in a neon green sheer jumpsuit atop a pink bikini with a fluffy pink cowboy hat.

Florence Pugh at Wilderness Festival 2023 with friends

The Oscar nominee also wore a pink and fuchsia outfit with a blonde buzz cut after initially debuting the shorter hairstyle at this year’s Met Gala.

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” she told Radio Times in an interview, per the Daily Mail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that,” continued Pugh. “Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."

Florence Pugh at Wilderness Festival 2023 with friends

She recently revealed that she bleached her hair when she appeared at the launch of the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London late last month.

The Midsommar star has been seen hanging out with fellow actresses Bella Thorne and Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix in early June.

Thorne, 25, shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes snaps from the trip to the sporting event last week, featuring a photo of her posing alongside Pugh and Delevingne, 30. Her carousel also included a pic that was seemingly snapped of Thorne and Pugh greeting one another. 

Related Articles
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Shows Off Bleached Buzz Cut in Red Jumpsuit
Florence Pugh Compares Her Latest Hair Look to Guy Fieri
Florence Pugh Compares Her Latest Hair Look to Guy Fieri: ‘Could Be the New Mayor of Flavour Town’
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Trip to British Grand Prix with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevigne
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix
Florence Pugh posted a funny Instagram photo where she compares her short hair to her flowers.
Florence Pugh Pokes Fun at Her Short Hair by Comparing It to 'Spikey Flowers'
Florence Pugh attends the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer'
Florence Pugh Says She Shaved Her Head to Take 'Vanity Out of the Picture'
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Midsummer Night Drinks, At the Home Of David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris at David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris Residence
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Host in the Hamptons, Plus Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski and More
*EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Sandoval is pictured returning home and unloading a Fender amp after a run around town.
Tom Sandoval Heads Into His L.A. Home, Plus Kelsea Ballerini, Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Lopez and More
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency, Plus Jon Hamm, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and More
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Takes the Stage in L.A., Plus Billie Eilish in Chicago, Billy Crystal and More
Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
Shawn Mendes Strips Down in Spain, Plus Bebe Rexha in London, Cardi B, Offset and More
EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City.
Venus Williams Poses in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Hailey Bieber, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and More
Barbenheimer! PEOPLE Staffers Recap Their 5-Hour 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Moviegoing Experiences
Barbenheimer! PEOPLE Staffers Recap Their 5-Hour 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Moviegoing Experiences
Florence Pugh waves the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Florence Pugh Waves the Flag at the F1 Grand Prix, Plus The Weeknd, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and a "Barbie" Screening
Rob Lowe About last night netflix unstable
Rob Lowe Shares Flashback Photo with George Michael and Demi Moore: 'When You Say 80s'
Bella Thorne Mark Emms
Bella Thorne Enjoys Date Night with Fiancé Mark Emms in Italy