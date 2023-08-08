Florence Pugh Didn't Let 'Excruciating Food Poisoning' Ruin a Good Time: 'Wouldn't Change a Thing'

Florence Pugh didn’t let a bout of food poisoning break her spirits.

The Oppenheimer actress, 27, revealed that she got sick on the last day of the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire over the weekend.

“My favourites of all,” she said of her friends in photos shared on Instagram Tuesday. “Thank you @wildernesshq for yet another stupidly gorgeous weekend.”

“Even the mild to excruciating food poisoning on the last day was an interesting twist that I truly wasn’t expecting.. and I still wouldn’t change a thing. Not even a bite,” wrote Pugh.

“Thank you friends for being the weirdest bunch of freaks a 5’4 girl could ask for. I love you I love you I Looooove you,” she concluded in her caption.

Along with photos with friends, Pugh posted pictures of her festival outfits, one of which included her in a neon green sheer jumpsuit atop a pink bikini with a fluffy pink cowboy hat.

The Oscar nominee also wore a pink and fuchsia outfit with a blonde buzz cut after initially debuting the shorter hairstyle at this year’s Met Gala.

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” she told Radio Times in an interview, per the Daily Mail.

“Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that,” continued Pugh. “Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."



She recently revealed that she bleached her hair when she appeared at the launch of the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London late last month.

The Midsommar star has been seen hanging out with fellow actresses Bella Thorne and Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix in early June.

Thorne, 25, shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes snaps from the trip to the sporting event last week, featuring a photo of her posing alongside Pugh and Delevingne, 30. Her carousel also included a pic that was seemingly snapped of Thorne and Pugh greeting one another.

