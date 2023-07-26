Florence Pugh Pokes Fun at Her Short Hair by Comparing It to 'Spikey Flowers'

The ‘Oppenheimer’ actress debuted her buzz cut at the Met Gala in May

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

Published on July 26, 2023 03:52PM EDT
Florence Pugh posted a funny Instagram photo where she compares her short hair to her flowers.
Photo:

Florence Pugh/Instagram

Florence Pugh is taking twinning to a whole new level.

The Oppenheimer actress, 27, posted a casual series of photos to her Instagram on Wednesday — which ended with a hilarious surprise. Pugh, who’s been rocking the bold buzz cut as of late, looked strikingly similar to the flower arrangement sitting next to her. 

The picture depicts the actress gazing down at the table as she leans in to put her head close to the dark spiky flower coming from a nearby vase. Pugh’s ultra short locks that project in all directions definitely resembled the small pointy flower, but the coloring is what seals the deal. The dark-to-light pattern of the flower is uncanny to the Little Women actress’ dark roots and light tips. 

Pugh’s post included a carousel of other images, including a ram drinking from her snorkel, her hanging out with Ashley Park and a beach selfie that radiates pure joy. 

“Rams and gals and tzatziki and dacos and @ashleyparklady and my hair looking like spikey flowers,” the actress captioned her post before adding: “P.S. we met a lone Ram who was super thirsty and hungry for attention so fed it water in the only utensil we had… a snorkel.”

Pugh’s post comes just a few days after the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, where she plays Jean Tatlock. The film has bolstered box office sales this past weekend, especially when coupled with the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, effectively known as “Barbenheimer.” Oppenheimer made over $82 million in box office sales just during opening weekend. 

In the film, Pugh’s character rocks a short hairstyle that is an ode to the time period, but nothing like the style she debuted at the Met Gala in May. While the Don’t Worry Darling actress rocked a dramatic black and white Valentino gown with a super long train, all eyes were on her hair — or lack thereof. 

Known for her long blonde locks when playing roles like Amy March in Little Women or Alice Chambers in Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh’s dramatic hair transformation caught a lot of attention. Last week, the actress said her new look was completely intentional

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art

Taylor Hill/Getty

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” Pugh told Radio Times in an interview, per the Daily Mail.

“Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that,” she added. “Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."

"Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face," she said.

“Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image,” Pugh continued. “It helps me when I'm wearing less makeup because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like it's more acceptable.”

