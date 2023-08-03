Florence Pugh Compares Her Latest Hair Look to Guy Fieri: ‘Could Be the New Mayor of Flavour Town’

As Pugh grows out her buzz cut, she continues to make hilarious comparisons

Published on August 3, 2023
Florence Pugh (left) and Guy Fieri. Photo:

florencepugh/Instagram; Denise Truscello/Getty

Florence Pugh is paying homage to the Mayor of Flavortown.

On Thursday via Instagram Stories, the Oppenheimer star shared her latest look ... and she bears a striking resemblance to celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri

Wearing black shades, a nose ring and a black sweater,  Pugh sported a spikey bleached hairstyle that immediately evokes the Food Network star’s trademark appearance. 

“Sometimes when I get out the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it,” the British actress captioned in an Instagram Story while in a vehicle.

In her next Instagram Story, Pugh is seen tilting her head down and revealing her eyes behind the shades before smiling The caption over the video footage reads: “Just staying….could be the new mayor of flavour town.

“Or should I say…’Flo’ver town,” she added.

Fieri, who is often referred to as the Mayor of Flavortown, is known for the aforementioned distinctive hairstyle as well as his goatee and Hawaiian shirts.  

In a 2019 interview with The Wrap, Fieri explained that the Flavortown moniker came by accident. “I just, unfortunately, run at the mouth,” he said at the time. “I just say things. Ten-plus years ago, I’m there in a diner, and I said to the guy — he made a pizza, I think — ‘That looks like a manhole cover in Flavortown.’ Because of how big it is.

“I do a lot of it to make my film crew laugh, ’cause they’re sitting there listening to this stuff all day long. So I say a one-liner, and it comes up again. Somebody makes some big dish, and I say, ‘Oh, it’s like a steering wheel on the bus to Flavortown.’”

Fieri further explained that the name caught on with fans after several more mentions and eventually the ‘place’ took on a life of its own. “People are residents of Flavortown, and I’m the mayor of Flavortown,” he said. 

And in a PEOPLE interview published in September of last year, Fieri clarified his now-recognizable look. "People think I got tattoos and bleached my hair because I was going to be on TV,” he said then. “I made those great decisions before I got here."

As for the backstory for the spikey hair? Fieri attributed that to his hairstylist Christina Jones: "I was just kind of having one of those moods one day and said, 'Just do whatever you want.’ So she did, and it stuck.”

Florence Pugh attends the London Photocall for Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" at Trafalgar Square

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Last week, Pugh showed off her bleached buzz cut hairstyle during an appearance at the launch of the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London. She wore a red jumpsuit that was accentuated by a number of gold accessories–among them a chain belt with a dangling heart, long necklaces, and small earrings.

The actress also had on black peep-toe platform heels and a matching purse.

She unveiled her shaved head at the Met Gala in May and explained to Radio Times, per the Daily Mail, her decision to go for that particular hairdo: “I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture.”

Pugh said further in the interview: “Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."

