Florence Pugh Celebrates 'Sparkly' BFF Ashley Park's Birthday: 'She Has Changed My Life Exponentially'

"Life is a lot sunnier since Ashley came into it," Pugh wrote of her "gorgeous" friend

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 7, 2023 02:32 PM
Florence Pugh Celebrates BFF Ashley Park's Birthday
Ashley Park and Florence Pugh. Photo:

Florence Pugh/Instagram

Ashley Park is the parmesan to Florence Pugh’s bowl of pasta!

In celebration of Park’s 32nd birthday on Tuesday, Pugh dropped a lengthy, emotional note about their tight-knit friendship. 

“I may be a day late, but I sure as s--- will not be missing out on this celebration of one of the most beautiful and purest people on this planet,” the Kill Your Darlings actress wrote in a loving Instagram post shared Wednesday. “She has changed my life exponentially.”

The two met at a Valentino Couture show last year, where they hit it off right away. Now, Pugh counts herself “lucky” to know the Emily in Paris actress.

“You know when you come across people where your humor slots into place instantly, your memories form with every minute you have the pleasure of being in their company, and most importantly, their way of being wraps around you so tight and lifts you up so high that you’re confused they were never there before?” she continued. “I feel very lucky that my doors slid [open] and allowed me to love and learn from this special lady.”

Pugh is so smitten with her friend, she plans to go above and beyond by celebrating “Ashley month” — because one day just isn’t enough. “Celebrating yesterday, today, tomorrow, and so on,” she wrote.

“It is so easy to me because life is a lot sunnier since Ashley came into it," the star added. "And the coolest thing? She shines her awesome light on everyone she comes into contact with. She is as gorgeous and interested and sparkly and involved with everything and everyone.”

She ended the tribute with a tasty analogy: “I knew from our first pasta photoshoot (we’d only known each other for a matter of minutes) that you were the parmesan to my bowl of plain pasta.”

Ashley Park and Florence Pugh having a met gala pre game at central park
Florence Pugh and Ashley Park. Ashley Park/Instagram (2)

While the two haven’t known each other long, they’re thick as thieves. Just last month, Pugh and Park took a sweet stroll in New York City’s Central Park before getting ready for the Met Gala, where they posed for the camera with kissy faces and showed off the greenery. 

And on Pugh’s birthday earlier this year, the Beef star shared on her Instagram Story that it was an “international holiday.” “Definition of finding your other half,” Park wrote. “Cheers to you always.”

