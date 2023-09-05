Florence Pugh Goes Braless in Punk Bride-Inspired Look at the ELLE Style Awards

Florence Pugh made a bold statement with her latest red carpet look.

The Oppenheimer star, 27, attended the 2023 ELLE Style Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing an elegant bridal-inspired ensemble — but with a twist. Pugh opted to go braless under the delicate sheer mesh and lace halter-style dress by Alexander McQueen.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 ELLE Style Awards in London. Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Her current hairstyle — a spiky platinum blonde pixie — and nose ring also added a punk-rock edge to her look. Pugh accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a pair of pearl drop earrings and a pearl ring, and added a pop of color via her blue manicure.

Florence Pugh goes braless in a sheer white gown at the 2023 ELLE Style Awards. Dave Benett/Getty

This is hardly the first time the Little Women star has dared to go braless in such a sheer look. In July 2022, she stepped out at a Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in Rome dressed in a hot pink tulle gown that showed her nipples underneath.

She joked about her revealing outfit in an Instagram post at the time, writing, "Technically they're covered?" alongside several close-up photos of herself in the dress. She added the hashtag "#f----ingfreethef----ingnipple."

However, after fielding several critical comments, Pugh followed up with another post the next day, defending the daring look. “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” she wrote.



Florence Pugh wears a sheer hot pink dress to Valentino runway show in July 2022. Jacopo Raule/Getty

Pugh clapped back at men who think it's acceptable to body-shame women. "What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio," she continued.

"It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers — what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

She went on to proclaim that she confidently embraces "all the flaws" and "intricacies of my body that make me me."

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it," she said.

Pugh recently spoke out again about the polarizing dress in an interview for ELLE's October 2023 issue, sharing that she's glad to see a new era of women choosing to tune out the noise and shrug off criticism of their bodies.

“When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up,” she told the magazine. “It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a s---.’ "

“Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist]," the Oscar nominee added.

