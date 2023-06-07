Florence Pugh Shares Sweet Instagram Photo of Bestie Sheet Mask Date with 'Special Lady' Ashley Park

Pugh shared a carousel of photos in honor of Park's birthday

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 7, 2023
Florence Pugh/Instagram
Photo:

Florence Pugh/Instagram

One quintessential BFF activity? Sheet masks. Friends who care for their skin together, stay together. 

On Wednesday, Florence Pugh shouted out Ashley Park for her 32nd birthday, blessing fans with a delightful carousel featuring the pair posing with sunglasses, eating pasta and wearing sheet masks. 

Pugh’s was mint green while the Emily in Paris actress wore a white one. Together they posed in the cheeky selfie, with Park making a duck face and Pugh smirking for the camera, no doubt near giggles.

The two met at a Valentino Couture show last year, where they hit it off immediately, Pugh wrote in her Instagram caption. “I may be a day late, but I sure as s--- will not be missing out on this celebration of one of the most beautiful and purest people on this planet,” the Kill Your Darlings actress wrote. “She has changed my life exponentially.”

Now, Pugh counts herself “lucky” to know the Beef actress. 

“You know when you come across people where your humor slots into place instantly, your memories form with every minute you have the pleasure of being in their company, and most importantly, their way of being wraps around you so tight and lifts you up so high that you’re confused they were never there before?” she continued. “I feel very lucky that my doors slid [open] and allowed me to love and learn from this special lady.”

Pugh is so smitten with her friend, she plans to go above and beyond by celebrating “Ashley month” — because one day just isn’t enough. “Celebrating yesterday, today, tomorrow, and so on,” she wrote. 

“It is so easy to me because life is a lot sunnier since Ashley came into it," the star added. "And the coolest thing? She shines her awesome light on everyone she comes into contact with. She is as gorgeous and interested and sparkly and involved with everything and everyone.”

She ends the tribute with a tasty analogy: “I knew from our first pasta photoshoot (we’d only known each other for a matter of minutes) that you were the parmesan to my bowl of plain pasta.”

Ashley Park and Florence Pugh having a met gala pre game at central park
Florence Pugh and Ashley Park. Ashley Park/Instagram (2)

While the two haven’t known each other long, they’re thick as thieves. Just last month, Pugh and Park took a sweet stroll in New York City’s Central Park before getting ready for the Met Gala, where they posed for the camera with kissy faces and showed off the greenery. 

And on Pugh’s birthday earlier this year, Park declared it an “international holiday” on her Instagram Story. “Definition of finding your other half,” she wrote. “Cheers to you always.”

