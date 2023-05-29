Future Costars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Smile Together in Rome — See the Photo

Pugh confirmed in March that she and fellow Oscar nominee Garfield will costar in the film 'We Live in Time'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 29, 2023 11:19 AM
Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
Photo:

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are spending some time together while they costar in an upcoming movie.

The two actors were spotted out for lunch together in Rome on Wednesday, more than one month after the production company StudioCanal confirmed in an April 4 Twitter post that production had begun on the pair's new film We Live in Time.

Pugh, 27, rocked her shaved head, sunglasses and a black off-the-shoulder dress during the smiley daytime outing in Italy, while Garfield, 39, sported a dark-blue baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue button-down shirt.

The outing came as Pugh wrapped her final week of shooting, as she shared in an Instagram post on Monday alongside a video from the airport in Rome.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Good Person actress confirmed that she and Garfield were costarring in the movie back in March after she said they were coincidentally paired together to present at the 2023 Oscars during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"You know what's crazy? They didn't know we were doing a movie together," she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "Well, I don't think they did. But this was — I think, a bit of an accident. Which is even weirder!"

Fans reacting to the pair's appearance together at the 95th Academy Awards — Garfield and Pugh presented the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay during the March 12 broadcast — suggested that they should costar in a film together, only for Pugh to confirm that they already had the project in the works.

"We are doing a movie together," she told Fallon, 48, back in March, as the audience erupted in cheers.

We Live in Time was previously reported to begin production later this year, but the production company confirmed that filming had started in April.

FLORENCE PUGH & ANDREW GARFIELD
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. ABC/Getty

While plot details remain unavailable for the upcoming film, Deadline described the project as a "funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story," with a script from screenwriter Nick Payne (The Last Letter From Your LoverWanderlust).

Filmmaker John Crowley (Brooklyn, The Goldfinch) is directing the movie, with Benedict Cumberbatch also attached to the project as an executive producer, the outlet reported.

The new movie comes during a busy period for Pugh, who will appear in upcoming blockbusters Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer later this year, in addition to the recent release of A Good Person. She is also expected to star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts as she reprises her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Yelena Belova.

Garfield, meanwhile, did not appear in a movie during 2022, instead leading the Hulu miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven.

The Social Network actor last appeared on the big screen in 2021, when he starred in Tick, Tick ... BOOM! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and made a memorable appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Related Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Bruce Willis âFantastic' as He Reacts to the Starâs Hollywood Retirement
Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to 'Fantastic' Bruce Willis' Hollywood Retirement: He's a 'Huge Star'
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Marks 1 Year Since His Death: 'No Time Will Change a Loss So Great'
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols Hold Hands on Red Carpet at AmfAR Cannes Gala
Florence Pugh Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo of Her Wearing Floral Swimcap
Florence Pugh Shares Hilarious Photo of Her Wearing Quirky Floral Swim Cap from 'Old Suitcase'
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
'Romeo and Juliet' Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit Over Nude Scene Involving Minors Dismissed by Judge
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree from Harvard 'Without Having Done a Lick of Work'
Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Keanu Reeves on Working with Ex Sofia Coppola on New Collab: 'A Special Opportunity' (Exclusive)
BOOKSMART, from left: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, director Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Marks 4 Years Since 'Booksmart' with Throwback Photos: 'All the Love'
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
US actress Andie Macdowell arrives for the screening of the film "L'Ete Dernier" (Last Summer) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023
Andie MacDowell 'Loves Being an Older Woman:' 'It Doesn't Feel Less Sexy' (Exclusive)
Rose Byrne from the movie "Seriously Red". Shutterstock Portrait Studio in the ImmersiVerse ATX Lounge, Day 4, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2022
Rose Byrne Would 'of Course' Make a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'If All the Girls Were In' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner, the color purple
Tina Turner Turned Down a Role in 'The Color Purple' Due to Past with Ike Turner: I 'Lived' It 'Already'
Rebel Wilson Says She Auditioned for Next James Bond Movie
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Auditioned for a Role in the Next James Bond Movie: 'Was Really Cool'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Says a 'White Male Can Direct a $200 Million Film, Fail and Get Another One' — I Can't
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Actor Ray Stevenson at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Ray Stevenson Was Rushed to Hospital from Set Before Death, Filming Was Suspended: Sources (Exclusive)
Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are spotted departing Nice Airport
Sydney Sweeney and Her Fiancé Jonathan Davino Seen Leaving Cannes After Attending Festival Together