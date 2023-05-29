Future Costars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Smile Together in Rome — See the Photo

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are spending some time together while they costar in an upcoming movie.

The two actors were spotted out for lunch together in Rome on Wednesday, more than one month after the production company StudioCanal confirmed in an April 4 Twitter post that production had begun on the pair's new film We Live in Time.



Pugh, 27, rocked her shaved head, sunglasses and a black off-the-shoulder dress during the smiley daytime outing in Italy, while Garfield, 39, sported a dark-blue baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue button-down shirt.

The outing came as Pugh wrapped her final week of shooting, as she shared in an Instagram post on Monday alongside a video from the airport in Rome.



The Good Person actress confirmed that she and Garfield were costarring in the movie back in March after she said they were coincidentally paired together to present at the 2023 Oscars during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"You know what's crazy? They didn't know we were doing a movie together," she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "Well, I don't think they did. But this was — I think, a bit of an accident. Which is even weirder!"



Fans reacting to the pair's appearance together at the 95th Academy Awards — Garfield and Pugh presented the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay during the March 12 broadcast — suggested that they should costar in a film together, only for Pugh to confirm that they already had the project in the works.



"We are doing a movie together," she told Fallon, 48, back in March, as the audience erupted in cheers.



We Live in Time was previously reported to begin production later this year, but the production company confirmed that filming had started in April.



Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. ABC/Getty

While plot details remain unavailable for the upcoming film, Deadline described the project as a "funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story," with a script from screenwriter Nick Payne (The Last Letter From Your Lover, Wanderlust).

Filmmaker John Crowley (Brooklyn, The Goldfinch) is directing the movie, with Benedict Cumberbatch also attached to the project as an executive producer, the outlet reported.

The new movie comes during a busy period for Pugh, who will appear in upcoming blockbusters Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer later this year, in addition to the recent release of A Good Person. She is also expected to star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts as she reprises her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Yelena Belova.



Garfield, meanwhile, did not appear in a movie during 2022, instead leading the Hulu miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven.

The Social Network actor last appeared on the big screen in 2021, when he starred in Tick, Tick ... BOOM! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and made a memorable appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

