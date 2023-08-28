Florence and the Machine's Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery That 'Saved My Life'

The band announced the cancellation of two festival dates less than a week before the revelation

By
Published on August 28, 2023 10:35AM EDT
Florence Welch attends an evening of music hosted by Spotify with star-studded performances with Florence + The Machine, Jack Harlow, will.i.am and Uncle Waffles during Cannes Lions 2023 at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2023
Florence Welch at Cannes Lions 2023 at Spotify Beach. Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Florence Welch has underwent a serious surgery that led to the cancellation of two performances.

The leading vocalist of Grammy-winning group Florence and the Machine announced on Instagram Sunday the reason why she had to cancel two festival performances this past week — because of an emergency surgery that she said "saved my life."

"I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life," the singer, 37, wrote, months after revealing a foot injury in November. "And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me)."

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense," she added. "And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now."

Just last week, Welch's band announced the cancellation of two festival dates that were in support of the group's 2022 LP Dance Fever. The gigs at Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock En Seine were both set for late August, and the Instagram Story announcement noted that the postponement was a result of "medical advice."

Welch previously suffered a foot injury last November and had to cancel shows then as well, letting fans know on Instagram that "after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night."

"It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage," the singer revealed.

"I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining," she continued. "I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performs on stage at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2023
Florence Welch performs in London in January 2023.

Jim Dyson/Getty

Welch has long been open about her health, too. In July 2022, she caught up with Munroe Bergdorf on the Spotify podcast The Way We Are about how her choice to stop drinking when she realized alcohol was a problem for her around the band's 2011 LP, Ceremonials.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In terms of navigating being in the public eye, I think sobriety is the best thing I ever did," she said.

"It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I had a problem with drinking because I was one of those drinkers where [it was all or nothing]," Welch explained at the time. "If I enjoy my drinking, I can't control it and if I control my drinking, I don't enjoy it. That was a real wake-up call for me."

Related Articles
Barry Plath
'Welcome to Plathville' Star Barry Plath Looks Unrecognizable After Fitness Transformation
Chris Hemsworth Posts Shirtless 'Full Body' Workout Video: 'Feeling Good'
Chris Hemsworth Posts Shirtless 'Full Body' Workout Video: 'Feeling Good'
Kathy Griffin tattoos her lips
Kathy Griffin Gets Her Lips Tattooed, Friends Are Shocked by Her 'Swollen' Appearance
Melbourne mother Sandeep Kaur was told her 16-month-old daughterâs symptoms were nothing to worry about. The toddler ended up spending two months in the intensive care unit, suffering kidney failure and swelling so intense she could no longer walk.
Toddler Ends Up in ICU After Strep A Infection Is Dismissed as 'Just a Fever'
Lexi Reed Weight Loss
Lexi Reed Shares First Weight Loss Transformation After Calciphylaxis Recovery, Reflects on 'All the Setbacks'
ough Mudder Sonoma California August 08 28 22
Mysterious Rashes, Vomiting Plague Competitors in California Tough Mudder Challenge
1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares New Mirror Selfies
'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off Her Body After Weight Loss in New Mirror Selfie
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Says He is Asymptomatic After Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Left Him on End-of-Life Care
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Says Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment Saved Him from 'End-of-Life Care'
Amanza Smith Shoot location: David's homes at Santa Monica Shoot date: July 28, 2023
How Amanza Smith's 'Selling Sunset' Castmates Supported Her During Spinal Infection Health Crisis (Exclusive)
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years Clean and Sober
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years 'Clean and Sober': 'One Day at a Time'
Renee Rapp in mean girls on broadway
Reneé Rapp Was Body-Shamed on Broadway's 'Mean Girls', Told 'Vile F—ing Things' While Struggling with Eating Disorder
Jason Derulo Gets Ring Cut Off at ER After It Makes His Finger Swell, 'Turn Colors': 'This Is So Embarrassing'
Jason Derulo Gets Ring Cut Off at ER After His Finger Swells, 'Turns Colors': 'So Embarrassing'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Doctor Shares Which Foods to Avoid When Taking Ozempic and Wegovy — and Why Those Foods Can Cause a Bad Reaction
Kevin Heart in a wheelchair after an accident
Kevin Hart Explains Why He Ended Up in a Wheelchair After a Friendly Foot Race With Former NFL Player
Elle King
Elle King Hopes for 'Long, Wonderful, Healthy Life' amid 2-Year Postpartum Journey
Morgan Wade Reflects on Rock-Bottom Moment That Led to Her Getting Sober: 'Didn't Think I Was Going to Make It'
Morgan Wade Says Her Upcoming Double Mastectomy Will Bring Her 'Peace of Mind' (Exclusive)