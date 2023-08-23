Flo Rida Dances with Crowd-Surfing Baby to 'Low' in Viral Video

Flo Rida even gets babies dancing at his shows.

During his set at CelebrateErie festival in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a parent sent their baby through the crowd and over to Flo Rida, per TMZ. After briefly crowd-surfing, the infant ended up in Flo Rida's arms where he held and danced with the baby while performing his 2007 hit "Low."

Flo Rida, 43, even gave the baby an opportunity to sing with him, holding the mic up to their mouth.

Later, the baby ended up onstage where Flo Rida's crew held the little one in the air like Simba from The Lion King while the rapper performed "GDFR."

As the video of the Flo Rida and the baby has gone viral, the idea of an infant crowd-surfing has become an internet debate.

"letting all those strangers touch your baby is wild," one user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Our generation is just filled with terrible parents... Why bring a child to a concert?" another person commented.

On the other hand, a person joked about a baby being a fan of Flo Rida.

"Who the heck brought their baby to a flo rida concert And how do they know the baby is a flo rida fan, this is unfair," they wrote.

Another user said, "this poor baby is really lucky."



Flo Rida. Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Back in March, Flo Rida's own son was recovering in the ICU after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Zohar Paxton Dillard, 6, was seriously injured at mom Alexis Adams' rental property after he fell from a fifth-floor window of the New Jersey apartment complex on March 4. The little boy landed on a patch of concrete below the window.

The filing stated that Zohar was "severely injured" in the fall and "has been disabled," referencing the boy's existing neurological condition, hydrocephalus, which permits excess cerebrospinal fluid to flood the brain.

Adams filed a lawsuit claiming wrong-sized guards were installed on the fifth-floor apartment's windows

Attorney Steven P. Haddad demanded a jury trial and claimed the managers were at fault for maintaining the building "in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions."

Adams shared a written statement provided to PEOPLE by Haddad, which read, "As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces."

"I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures."

Adams added, "It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma, knowing that this could have been prevented. My son could have died! I wish I could take away his pain."

"My repeated written requests for window guards went ignored. The absence of appropriate window safeguards has resulted in a life-altering incident for my family," Adams continued. "My son's life will never be the same, and I hope that no other family has to go through a similar tragedy. I am just so grateful that my son is alive, fighting and is still here with me. He's a real-life superhero."

Flo Rida did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

