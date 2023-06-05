Flo Milli Talks Friendship with Ice Spice and 'Possible' Future Collab: 'The Girls Got to Come Together' (Exclusive)

Bronx rapper Ice Spice surprised the UBS Arena with Flo Milli at Hot 97's Summer Jam, for what marked their first time meeting in person

Ice Spice and Flo Milli
Every baddie needs a baddie friend, and Flo Milli has found just that in Ice Spice!

During Hot 97's Summer Jam over the weekend, Ice surprised the UBS Arena with a special appearance from Flo, who told PEOPLE backstage that it marked the duo's first time meeting in person following some online bonding.

"It wasn't a last-minute thing, but kinda. We just decided that she was gonna bring me out so I was really happy to hear that. I'm so happy that the girls got to come together," Flo says of the women-dominated event, headlined by Grammy winner Cardi B. "[Ice and I] text on DM all the time but we never met until today."

At the Long Island arena, Flo performed her 2022 hit "Conceited" in the middle of the Bronx rapper's Sunday set. She now says meeting Ice for the first time in person was a "fun" experience — especially in front of a sold-out crowd.

"I don't get to meet friends all the time," she tells PEOPLE. "Being a celeb, you're busy working or alone so it's fun to see my peers in person and actually get to talk and catch up."

The pair have yet to share space on a track together, but as Flo explains, she isn't ruling anything out. "It's possible," she says of a potential future collaboration with Ice. "Like damn, she in ha' mood! I don't know! It's giving that, it's giving that."

And as for her solo material, even less than a year after the release of her 2022 albumYou Still Here, Ho?, the 23-year-old MC is ready to "keep it going" creatively.

"My creativity level right now is so good," Flo says. "I've been locked in the studio really all year and the stuff that I've been making is so different but still Flo Milli s---."

"But I've been way more creative and vulnerable in my music. I'm excited for that to drop... It's time for it, we gotta keep it going. I'm ready. It's gonna be a fun summer."

Ice and Flo's Summer Jam surprise comes a month after Flo shut down comparisons between herself and other women rappers online.

In early May, Twitter users compared the two, but Flo insisted that she did not want her name involved in those conversations. "i wish yall would stop with this tired ass narrative yall love to push about my career," she wrote on Twitter. "and stop mentioning me while trying to degrade another artist its WEIRDDD. im doing great i went from being broke to traveling the world with my talent and im only 23.. pls RELAX."

For hip-hop fans, Sunday's event was a reminder of how talented women can dominate a festival. Headlined by Cardi — and with additional appearances from GloRilla, Coi Leray, Ice, Flo, Scar Lip, Lola Brooke, Kali, and more — the women made Summer Jam a night to remember in New York.

