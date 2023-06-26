Flight Attendant Gets Engaged in Surprise Airport Terminal Proposal: 'My Heart Stopped' (Exclusive)

“The feeling can never be described in words,” London-based flight attendant Debora Delcheva tells PEOPLE of her romantic proposal

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 26, 2023 04:28PM EDT
Debora Delcheva
Flight attendant Debora Delcheva accepting her fiancé's proposal . Photo:

Debora Delcheva

London-based flight attendant Debora Delcheva was flying high after this super sweet airport proposal from her now fiancé. 

Delcheva, who was on her way home after working a flight from Vienna, tells PEOPLE she had “no idea” what her partner, Atanas Dimitrov, was planning. 

In the now-viral video she posted to Instagram, Delcheva can be seen walking through London Luton Airport with her suitcase in tow. When she spots Dimitrov waiting ahead, she bursts into tears. 

The camera pans to Dimitrov, who had lined a path with rose petals and candles. Delcheva's friends and family stand nearby holding red balloons, clapping as she approaches. 

Debora Delcheva
Flight attendant gets engaged in airport proposal.

Debora Delcheva

Dimitrov is on one knee, a ring in his hand, with block letters that spell “MARRY ME” and a giant display of flowers in the shape of a heart nearby. After Delcheva accepts, the two hug and kiss.

Instagram users are loving the proposal, which took place in February 2022 – the post has nearly 200,000 likes, and the comment section is littered with red hearts and congratulatory messages.  

“The feeling can never be described in words,” Delcheva tells PEOPLE. “I first heard the music and then I felt like something was going on, but I never imagined I would see the best proposal a few seconds later.” 

“My heart stopped when I saw the roses, candles, and all my friends and family,” she continues. “But the most emotional and magical moment was when I saw him.”

Debora Delcheva
Flight attendant gets engaged in airport proposal.

Debora Delcheva

Delcheva, who had always dreamed of becoming a flight attendant, says the proposal was initially set to take place somewhere else, but Dimitrov surprised her by moving it to the airport at the last minute. 

“I never expected it,” she adds.

The pair have been together for five years now, and they’ll tie the knot on June 30.

