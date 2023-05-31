Flesh-Eating Bacteria Washing Ashore in Florida via Sargassum and Plastic

The virulent Vibrio bacteria thrives in plastic, which intermingles with seaweed-like Sargassum washing up on beaches

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 31, 2023 11:17 AM
Rafts of brown seaweed, Sargassum sp., pile up on the shore of Miami Beach, Florida, USA.
Sargassum washes ashore in Florida. Photo: Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty

Flesh-eating bacteria is washing ashore in Florida — and more is headed its way — thanks to a massive cluster of plastic-polluted Sargassum that scientists believe is infested with the virulent Vibrio vulnificus strain of bacteria.

Sargassum, a brown microalgae that resembles seaweed and has been expanding in the Sargasso Sea and other parts of the ocean, is an ideal host for the Vibrio, which scientists have discovered cling to plastic intermingled in the seaweed, according to a new study published in Water Research.

There is currently a 5,000-mile wide clump of Sargassum, known as the “Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt,” that is floating towards Florida, according to Newsweek.

That Sargassum belt is almost twice the width of the continental United States.

Piles of seaweed that washed ashore are seen on a beach on May 7, 2023 in Key West, Florida.
Sargassum washes ashore in Florida.

Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty

“Our lab work showed that these Vibrio are extremely aggressive and can seek out and stick to plastic within minutes,” said Dr. Tracy Mincer, corresponding lead author and an assistant professor of biology at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College. “We also found that there are attachment factors that microbes use to stick to plastics, and it is the same kind of mechanism that pathogens use.”

The unique relationship between the bacteria and plastic can create a vicious cycle that contributes to the growth of more Sargassum, thereby providing even more of an environment for the Vibrio. 

“Another interesting thing we discovered is a set of genes called ‘zot’ genes, which causes leaky gut syndrome,” said Mincer. “For instance, if a fish eats a piece of plastic and gets infected by this Vibrio, which then results in a leaky gut and diarrhea, it’s going to release waste nutrients such nitrogen and phosphate that could stimulate Sargassum growth and other surrounding organisms.”

Humans generally become infected with the Vibrio bacteria by eating raw or undercooked seafood; However, the CDC warns that an open wound that comes in contact with the bacteria could lead to necrotizing fasciitis — the flesh-eating bacteria infection, which can lead to amputations or death. 

The infected seaweed could hinder efforts to clean up Florida’s beaches as the Sargassum begins to wash ashore. According to the study, the beached Sargassum may carry high amounts of Vibrio bacteria.

A worker cleans a large amount of the floating seaweed known as sargassum at the Boca Chica tourist beach in Santo Domingo on May 5, 2023.
Sargassum cleanup is underway in Florida.

FELIX LEON/AFP via Getty

Cases of Vibrio infections — and deaths — have been rising in Florida, according to the state’s health department. Cases more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, but that was largely attributed to Hurricane Ian’s impacts on the state.

A Vibrio infection is fatal for 1 in 5, according to the CDC, which cautions that some people die within a day or two of exhibiting symptoms.

“I don’t think at this point, anyone has really considered these microbes and their capability to cause infections,” said Mincer. “We really want to make the public aware of these associated risks. In particular, caution should be exercised regarding the harvest and processing of Sargassum biomass until the risks are explored more thoroughly.”

Although Sargassum has already started washing ashore in Florida, most experts expect the bulk of it to hit in June and July.

Related Articles
An aerial photo made with a drone shows damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, 29 September 2022. Hurricane Ian came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center and is nearing an exit into the Atlantic Ocean on the East Coast of Florida. Florida hit by Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers, USA - 29 Sep 2022
Cases of Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Increase in Florida After Hurricane Ian
Invisible Extinction
Scientists Raise Alarm About Threats to the Human Microbiome in New Documentary 'The Invisible Extinction'
Dante DeMaino
Scientists Search for the Cause of Mysterious COVID-Related Inflammation in Children
Ovulation test showing positive result and calendar
9 At-Home Fertility Tests to Help Guide Your Reproductive Journey
Reign Passey
4-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Strep A Leads to Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'She Was Deteriorating'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-jesse-brown hed: Florida Boy, 11, Dead from Infection Just Weeks After He Twisted His Ankle on a Treadmill
Florida Boy, 11, Dies from a Flesh-Eating Infection After Twisting Ankle on Treadmill
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Dancer Recovers from Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'Miracle Child'
James Hewitt
Michigan Man Who Helped with Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Dies from Flesh-Eating Bacteria
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Recovers from Near-Death Experience with Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'I'm Going to Start Dancing Again'
Georgie Henley poses for photographers upon arrival for the UK Gala Screening of the film 'The Woman King' in London The Woman King Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2022
'Chronicles of Narnia' 's Georgie Henley Reveals Her Arm Was Nearly Amputated Due to Flesh-Eating Bacteria
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Rape, Incest Victims Must Show Proof to Get Exception to Florida's New Abortion Ban
Jerilyn L. Smith
Foot Found Washed Ashore a Year Ago Identified as Belonging to Woman Who Went Missing in 2018
football fish
Rare, Menacing-Looking Deep Sea Fish With Needle Sharp Teeth Washes Up on California Beach
Aurora James
Aurora James Recalls Wanting to 'Disappear' amid Longtime Struggle with 'Destructive' Eating Disorders (Exclusive)
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Missing N.C. Man’s Boat Washes Ashore in Portugal Seven Months After His Disappearance. NamUs
Missing N.C. Man's Boat Washes Ashore in Portugal 7 Months After His Disappearance, Police Say