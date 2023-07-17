Flea and Baby Son Wear Matching Sunglasses as They Go on Sunny Stroll — See the Adorable Photo!

Flea is raising his son to be a future rocker!

On Saturday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, 60, shared an adorable photo of himself and his 7-month-old son as they walked through a crosswalk on his Instagram. Flea wears dark black sunglasses and a blue tank top, holding his son in a denim-looking carrier.

His son wore a blue bucket hat and round sunglasses, looking directly at the camera. "Oui oui!" Flea captioned the photo.

Flea shares his son with wife Melody Ehsani. The couple has chosen not to reveal their baby's name. The Red Hot Chili Peppers memeber is also dad to daughters Clara, 34, whom he shares with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, and 17-year-old Sunny Bebop with Frankie Rayder.

The musician confirmed that he had welcomed his son while talking with E! News at the Babylon premiere on Dec. 12. While walking the red carpet, Flea said he was "very happy" albeit a little sleep-deprived. "I haven't been doing a lot of sleeping, but I've been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love," he told E! News.

A few days before his baby's arrival, the proud father talked with PEOPLE exclusively about being a father. "I love being a dad, and I can't even believe that I'm about to have another baby."

"I'm just excited about laying down at night with a little baby on my chest and smelling its little breath and feeling its soft little feet."

The couple had previously announced they were expecting by posting a photo of Melody's baby bump on Instagram. "I've put on a couple pounds," she wrote in the caption.

The couple was met with celebratory comments at the time. "Omg!! How beautiful you are!! Congratulations," Debi Mazar wrote. "Can't wait to welcome the little Mook to the family!" Elaine Welteroth commented. "Ongooodnessss congrats b e a u t y," wrote Janelle Monae. "Love you. Love y'all. What a joy!" Lena Waithe wrote. "CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Yara Shahidi added.

The clothing designer, who is the global creative director for Women's Foot Locker, and the famed bassist tied the knot in Oct. 2019.

