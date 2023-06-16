Flavor Flav Says He'll Be Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Twice: 'Call Me a Swiftie'

Swifties can "truss" that Flavor Flav has time for Taylor Swift!

The Public Enemy rapper and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 64, is opening up about his love for the pop superstar, 33, telling TMZ on Friday that he plans to catch her Eras Tour once again following his viral concert-going experience in Detroit last week.

"Before I met Taylor Swift, I’ve always been a big fan of her music anyway, though," Flav said of their first encounter at the iHeartRadio Awards in March.

"Just like I’m a big fan of Christina Aguilera, or Gwen Stefani, or I love me some Miley Cyrus. You know what I'm sayin'? You’ll find me at their concerts, too. And a lot of people thought it was kind of weird seeing me at a Taylor Swift concert, I guess because of my age... But, you know, when it comes down to music, it has no age. Music don’t have no age."

Flavor Flav. Marc Stamas/Getty

Flav explained that he feels Swift's music is "real" and "from personal experience," noting that attending her show was a big moment for him.

"That was huge for me, and not only that, but I can’t wait ’til she gets to L.A. You’re gonna find me at that show there, too," he added. "So, if they want to call me a Swiftie, that’s cool. I’m just trying to be swift like Taylor, baby. Just trying to be swift like Taylor, baby."

At his first Eras Tour stop at Detroit's Ford Field, Flav revealed that he made a few "new friends" as he exchanged friendship bracelets with some in attendance.

"Also, I want to give out — most of all — a big thanks to all the Taylor Swift fans, man," he said in the interview. "That gave me love while I was at the concert, ‘cause I have more bracelets than anybody in the world, and it felt so good getting all that love from them."

On June 9, Flav pulled up to the Eras Tour wearing an all-red fit for the occasion, as he wrote on Twitter: "In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13."

Flav's all-red look included a red fitted hat, red leather jacket and a red clock chain, as well as several other pieces of jewelry. Underneath his leather jacket, he rocked a white T-shirt with the phrase "I Knew She Was Trouble" printed on the front. "Fit check," he captioned a shot of himself.

In his final Twitter video from the night, the MC danced along to "I Knew You Were Trouble," opening his jacket to reveal both his T-shirt and iconic necklace.

Since then, Flav has been vocal about his love for the pop star, just as he was at the iHeartRadio event earlier in the year when he wore a shirt quoting Folklore's "Willow": “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend."

Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images

During a red carpet interview at the time, he also revealed he "always loved Taylor Swift’s music," Uproxx reported.

“I love me some Taylor Swift, man. Always did, you know what I’m saying. Word up,” Flav said. “Yo, check this out. I heard Taylor Swift keeps her clock on 12. Just like mines. And the reason I keep my clock on 12, is because 12 o’clock points straight up. Everyday, I’m straight up with you.”

"I’m here to support her," he later added. "I’m here to support my girl. I got good blood. I ain’t got no bad blood, today. I got the good blood, you know what I’m saying. Word up. On the strength. But I want to meet her, too, one day…I hope to meet her. I just want to shake her hand. I just want to shake her hand, take a picture with her. Let her know I’m from Long Island just like you. I love all of her music, man.”

Flav has since requested that Swifties make "custom Flavor Flav bracelets to trade for the next Eras Tour stop ya boy hits up," and he was seemingly floored by the response. "Ya boy did NOT expect this big of a response!!! WOWWW," he wrote in a follow-up tweet several hours later.

