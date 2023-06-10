Flavor Flav Enjoys Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Stop in Detroit: 'Luv My Fellow Swifties'

"In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era," the Public Enemy founding member — who wore an all-red ensemble — captioned a clip from the show on social media

By
Published on June 10, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Flavor Flav Declares Heâs In His âRed (Taylorâs Version) Eraâ White Attending Eras Tour
Flavor Flav, Taylor Swift. Photo:

FlavorFlav/Twitter, Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty

Flavor Flav knows a thing or two about Midnights ... and well, every other time of the day for that matter.

The clock-wearing, Public Enemy founding member took some time of his own on Friday to celebrate Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour stop at Detroit's Ford Field — where he updated fans along the way.

Flav, 64, shared his feelings on social media throughout the night, and even broke down why he decided to rock an all-red fit for the occasion at one point.

"In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13," Flav wrote in a tweet alongside a photo of himself rocking a set of bracelets given to him by fellow Swift fans.

"Had to check myself and what version ya boy was reppin,,, artists supporting other artists," he added.

Flav's all-red fit included a red fitted hat, red leather jacket and a red clock chain, as well as several other pieces of jewelry.

Underneath his leather jacket, Flav rocked a white T-shirt with the phrase "I Knew She Was Trouble" printed on the front. "Fit check," he captioned a shot of himself.

"Got these swiftly made this morning," he wrote in another post, showing off his attire.

In a follow-up clip, Flav singled out his Eras Tour drip and explained that he wasn't enjoying the show alone, either. "THANKX to all my new friends,,, luv my fellow Swifties," he wrote.

And in his final Twitter video from the night, the MC danced along to "I Knew You Were Trouble," opening his jacket to reveal both his T-shirt and iconic clock necklace.

A true Swiftie, Flav previously posed for pictures with Swift, 33, back in March at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, some of which he reshared on Twitter Friday night.

"Some y’all Swifties are new here,,, and thought y’all might like these pix,!! I sure do too!!" he tweeted.

At the iHeartRadio event, Flav wore a shirt quoting Folklore's "Willow": “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend."

During a red carpet interview at the time, he revealed he "always loved Taylor Swift’s music," Uproxx reported.

“I love me some Taylor Swift, man. Always did, you know what I’m saying. Word up,” Flav said. “Yo, check this out. I heard Taylor Swift keeps her clock on 12. Just like mines. And the reason I keep my clock on 12, is because 12 o’clock points straight up. Everyday, I’m straight up with you.”

"I’m here to support her," he later added. "I’m here to support my girl. I got good blood. I ain’t got no bad blood, today. I got the good blood, you know what I’m saying. Word up. On the strength. But I want to meet her, too, one day…I hope to meet her. I just want to shake her hand. I just want to shake her hand, take a picture with her. Let her know I’m from Long Island just like you. I love all of her music, man.”

