Taylor Swift Fans Deliver After Flavor Flav Requests Friendship Bracelets for His Next Eras Tour Concert

The rapper was flooded with messages from Swifties ready to get crafty for him

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Flavor Flav Declares Heâs In His âRed (Taylorâs Version) Eraâ White Attending Eras Tour
Flavor Flav and Taylor Swift. Photo:

FlavorFlav/Twitter, Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has some of the most dedicated fans around, and they proved that yet again on Sunday.

Ahead of the next Eras Tour concert that he plans to attend, rapper Flavor Flav, 64, put a call out on Twitter for Swifties out there to do him a solid. "Swifties … I wanna hire one of y’all to make me some custom Flavor Flav bracelets to trade for the next Eras Tour stop ya boy hits up … Who can help??" he tweeted.

Evidently, after catching Friday night's concert at Detroit's Ford Field and hanging with some fans who gave him handmade friendship bracelets, Flav is really leaning into the bracelet-swapping trend that's become a signature of Swift's tour, inspired by a line from her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid”: “So make the friendship bracelets/ Take the moment and taste it.”

"Ya boy wants hundreds of bracelets … maybe thousands … so maybe we hire several of y’all," he continued in his tweet, even specifying that he'd like some in "navy and silver."

From the sounds of it, Taylor's fans delivered — and then some — with offers to get crafty for Flav. "Ya boy did NOT expect this big of a response!!! WOWWW," he wrote in a follow-up tweet several hours later. "Tryna get to as many of y’all as I can … DM’d maybe 200 of y’all so far."

Eventually, the Shake Your Booty hitmaker had to tell the eager Swifties to stop messaging him. "Please stop," he tweeted. "I can't reply quick enough to all the messages coming in."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav. Kevin Mazur/Getty

It seems Flav can officially count himself a Swiftie now, too, after appearing to have the time of his life at Swift's show on Friday. The Public Enemy founding member posted updates on social media throughout the night, even explaining why he decided to rock an all-red outfit for the occasion at one point.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His look included a T-shirt branded with the phrase, "I Knew She Was Trouble," a reference to Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble." He even whipped open his jacket in another video clip update to excitedly reveal the T-shirt as he danced along to the hit.

"In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13," Flav wrote in a tweet alongside a photo of himself wearing a set of bracelets given to him by fellow Swift fans.

"Had to check myself and what version ya boy was reppin … artists supporting other artists," he added.

In another post, he showed a video of young fans approaching him in the crowd to give him bracelets to add to his already extensive collection of jewelry, including his iconic clock necklace. He also gave a little shout-out to all the friendly fans he was meeting and mingling with that night. "THANKX to all my new friends … luv my fellow Swifties," he wrote.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek swimsuit.
Salma Hayek Makes Waves in Curve-Hugging Bikini for Yacht Day Out — See Her Look!
Jane Seymour in plunging swimsuit at 72
Jane Seymour Poses in Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Makeup-Free Selfie in Vacation Snaps
Heidi Klum Poses with Mother and Daughter in 3 Generation Instagram Photo
Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo with Both Her Mother and Daughter on Instagram
Lea Michele, Audra McDonald
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Gives 'Generous' Donation to Community Food Bank During Detroit Stop of Her Eras Tour
Rihanna steps out sporting a snakeskin coat paired with a baggy hoodie during a late night dinner outing at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Pregnant Rihanna Wears Snakeskin-Print Coat over Hoodie During Night Out in L.A.
Flavor Flav Declares Heâs In His âRed (Taylorâs Version) Eraâ White Attending Eras Tour
Flavor Flav Enjoys Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Stop in Detroit: 'Luv My Fellow Swifties'
Lizzie McGuire star Hillary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were all smiling and sharing a romantic moment together as they hunting for the perfect place for lunch in Los Angeles.
Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Step Out in Coordinating Plaid Flannel Shirts
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Sizzles While Showing Off All Her Curves in a Thong Bikini
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Variety of Glam Pictures in Social Media Photo Dump
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out for Brunch Date in Coordinated Casual Looks
Keke Palmer Barbiecore oufit
Keke Palmer Steps Into a ‘New Era’ Wearing Plunging Barbiecore Mini Dress
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona)
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Surprise Songs: The List So Far
Jessie James Decker tattoo removal
Jessie James Decker Calls Her Tattoos 'Trashy' and Says She Wants Them All Removed: 'Over It'
Jojo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous New Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hair Look
JoJo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hairstyle: 'Obsessed'
Grace and Christina Farrell, Teen's Dress Saved from House Fire Before Taylor Swift Concert
Firefighters Go Inside Burning Home to Save Teen’s Dress for Taylor Swift Concert: 'Speechless'