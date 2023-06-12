It's no secret that Taylor Swift has some of the most dedicated fans around, and they proved that yet again on Sunday.

Ahead of the next Eras Tour concert that he plans to attend, rapper Flavor Flav, 64, put a call out on Twitter for Swifties out there to do him a solid. "Swifties … I wanna hire one of y’all to make me some custom Flavor Flav bracelets to trade for the next Eras Tour stop ya boy hits up … Who can help??" he tweeted.

Evidently, after catching Friday night's concert at Detroit's Ford Field and hanging with some fans who gave him handmade friendship bracelets, Flav is really leaning into the bracelet-swapping trend that's become a signature of Swift's tour, inspired by a line from her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid”: “So make the friendship bracelets/ Take the moment and taste it.”



"Ya boy wants hundreds of bracelets … maybe thousands … so maybe we hire several of y’all," he continued in his tweet, even specifying that he'd like some in "navy and silver."

From the sounds of it, Taylor's fans delivered — and then some — with offers to get crafty for Flav. "Ya boy did NOT expect this big of a response!!! WOWWW," he wrote in a follow-up tweet several hours later. "Tryna get to as many of y’all as I can … DM’d maybe 200 of y’all so far."



Eventually, the Shake Your Booty hitmaker had to tell the eager Swifties to stop messaging him. "Please stop," he tweeted. "I can't reply quick enough to all the messages coming in."



Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav. Kevin Mazur/Getty

It seems Flav can officially count himself a Swiftie now, too, after appearing to have the time of his life at Swift's show on Friday. The Public Enemy founding member posted updates on social media throughout the night, even explaining why he decided to rock an all-red outfit for the occasion at one point.

His look included a T-shirt branded with the phrase, "I Knew She Was Trouble," a reference to Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble." He even whipped open his jacket in another video clip update to excitedly reveal the T-shirt as he danced along to the hit.

"In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13," Flav wrote in a tweet alongside a photo of himself wearing a set of bracelets given to him by fellow Swift fans.

"Had to check myself and what version ya boy was reppin … artists supporting other artists," he added.



In another post, he showed a video of young fans approaching him in the crowd to give him bracelets to add to his already extensive collection of jewelry, including his iconic clock necklace. He also gave a little shout-out to all the friendly fans he was meeting and mingling with that night. "THANKX to all my new friends … luv my fellow Swifties," he wrote.

