This Flank Steak with Scallion Lime Butter Comes Together in 30 Minutes or Less

By
Sonal Dutt
Sonal Dutt
Sonal Dutt is the food and lifestyle director of PEOPLE, overseeing the food, travel and home editorial team. She launched People.com's first lifestyle-focused vertical and celebrity recipe mobile app in 2013. Previously, she was the executive lifestyle editor at Every Day with Rachael Ray and Senior Lifestyle Editor at Woman's Day, and held editorial positions at InStyle, For Me and Details. The Virginia native graduated from James Madison University with degrees in Communications and English, and has a master's degree in Magazine Journalism from New York University. Her passions include cooking, boybands and NFL football.
Published on August 26, 2023 03:00PM EDT
Flank Steak with Charred Scallion & Lime Butter. Photo:

Fred Hardy II

Keep this citrusy and flavorful compound butter recipe in your back pocket for busy nights.

It turns simple dishes — from grilled chicken and shrimp to seared tofu and steamed vegetables or this 30-minute grilled steak recipe — into something special.

Flank Steak with Charred Scallion and Lime Butter 

8 scallions

¼ cup toasted sesame oil, divided

1 to 1½ lbs. flank steak (about 1-in. thick), trimmed

1¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided

¾ tsp. black pepper, divided

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, softened

2 tsp. finely grated lime zest plus 1 tsp. fresh juice (from 1 [2-oz.] lime)

1 tsp. minced garlic

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

1. Trim 6 of the scallions; halve lengthwise. Thinly slice remaining 2 scallions, and set aside.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add scallion halves, and cook, stirring often, until charred, about 4 minutes. Transfer scallions to a plate. Reduce heat to medium high.

3. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet. Season both sides of steak with 1 teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Carefully add steak to hot oil in skillet. Cook, turning once, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 125° to 130° for medium-rare, 8 to 13 minutes, or until desired degree of doneness. Transfer steak to a cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes.

4. Finely chop charred scallions. Place in a medium bowl, and stir in softened butter, lime zest and juice, garlic, red pepper and remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

5. Slice steak diagonally against the grain; top with scallion-butter mixture and reserved sliced scallions. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

