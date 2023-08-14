Lightning Deal Alert: This Cooling Pillow That 'Feels Like Magic' Is Just $18 at Amazon

If you’re a hot sleeper, you’re probably oh too familiar with the discomfort of waking up covered in sweat or tossing and turning all night long — even if you’re atop your favorite set of sheets.

Luckily, you can say goodbye to that heat by implementing a cooling pillow into your sleep routine. The Flanhorest Cooling Pillow is a great choice for hot sleepers, and right now it’s just $18 at Amazon thanks to a lightning deal. The pillow is encased in a cooling bamboo cover and one side has cooling properties that are sure to keep you cool all night long. Thanks to the memory foam filling you can customize the heft and support of the pillow: Just unzip the pillow’s lining and add or remove the shredded memory foam to create a stiffness of your liking.

Just about anyone can use this pillow, whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. Even those suffering from pain can find relief with the pillow since it’s designed to provide support to your neck and back while sleeping. Shoppers can choose from two sizes, queen and king, and each purchase comes with one pillow.

Flanhorest Cooling Pillow, $18 (Save 40%)

Amazon

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the cooling bed pillow, with users noting that it “feels like magic” and is “effective at cooling and comfort.” One shopper said, “I liked it so much that I ordered one for my wife after trying it out,” while another added: “It also has a cool side and a warm side, which is perfect for different seasons.”

A third reviewer wrote, “We’ve used Walmart pillows for years, and I finally decided to spend more than $5 on a pillow.” They added, “I have never made a better decision.” They continued writing, “These are supportive, but still soft, and they legitimately are cooling to the touch.” This reviewer also appreciated that the pillows “self-fluff” during the day when they aren’t being used.

Head to Amazon to get the Flanhorest Cooling Pillow while it’s on sale.

Shop More Pillows at Amazon

Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $20 (Save 16%)

Amazon

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $42 with Coupon (Save $18)

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $50 (Save 18%)

Amazon

Homemate Bed Pillows, $28 with Coupon (Save 30%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

