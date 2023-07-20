Fla. Woman, 25, Dies After Rear-Ending Logging Truck, Causing Logs to Crash Through Window

A 25-year-old woman is dead and a 58-year-old man is seriously injured after a two separate crashes involving logging trucks in the South.

The victim in the first crash was driving behind a semi-truck carrying logs on State Road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning when she crashed into the truck as they approached a traffic light, Florida Highway Patrol said in a report, according to CBS affiliate WJAX-TV and NBC affiliate WLBT.



The crash caused the logs to go through the driver’s side of the car, injuring the 25-year-old from Fernandina Beach, per the reports.



The woman was transported to UF Health Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to WJAX-TV and WJXT.

The FHP report said the woman “failed to maintain a safe distance” behind the truck prior to the crash, per WJXT. Her identity has not been made public.

FHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.



A second logging truck accident occurred Thursday in Georgia. Police in Albany, a city in the southwestern part of the state, say two logging trucks were traveling east on E. Oglethorpe Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. local time when one truck rear-ended the other as it approached a traffic light.

The 58-year-old victim was temporarily trapped in his cab by the logs in the first logging truck. He was eventually removed and transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial hospital with what the Albany Police Department described as “serious injuries.”



The injured truck driver was unconscious when first responders arrived at the scene, according to WALB.

Both crashes are reminiscent of the iconic scene from the 2003 film Final Destination 2, in which college student Kimberly Corman (A.J. Cook) had a vision that several people were killed after logs fell off a truck on a fictional highway.