Fla. Man, 23, Shrugs Off Losing Right Arm in Alligator Attack: 'It's Not The End of the World'

"I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm," Jordan Rivera said, after a 10 ft. alligator bit off his right arm on Sunday when he fell into a pond in Port Charlotte

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 24, 2023 07:52 AM
Jordan Rivera describes losing arm in alligator attack
Jordan Rivera. Photo:

NBC News/Youtube

A Florida man is speaking out after his arm was bitten off by a 10-foot alligator.

Jordan Rivera, 23, was attacked by the large reptile after falling into a pond during a bathroom break behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to a press release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that was obtained by PEOPLE.

The incident took place at 1:40 a.m. local time, authorities said. Rivera was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers where his right arm was amputated just above the elbow, a spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS told the Associated Press.

Rivera claims not to remember the attack, only the moment right before and afterwards. He woke up in hospital, and has a surprisingly positive outlook about the incident despite his serious injury.

“I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm," Rivera told NBC affiliate WBBH in Fort Myers, speaking from his hospital bed. "It’s not the end of the world."

American alligator - Alligator mississippiensis
Rivera partially lost his right arm in the alligator attack. Photo © Bonish Photography / iStockphoto.

"Those gators, I didn’t truly understand them until I woke up in the hospital and, ‘Oh, gator got your arm,' " he said. "They got my elbow. So, I don’t have an elbow."

Rivera added: "I can still move my arm around and whatnot."

The Florida native shared to WBBH that he had gone outside after refusing to wait in line for the bathroom in the bar, and must have “either tripped or the ground below me just went down" as he "ended up in the water."

“That’s literally the last thing I remember,” Rivera stated.

He recalls feeling "confusion" when he woke up after the accident. "I was like ‘Whoa,' " he told the outlet. "Because I just woke up and I was just sitting here. And I looked over and I saw my arm the way it was and I was like, ‘Whoa.’ "

“It kind of feels like my arm is just there, but not there," he said.

Following the attack, the alligator was removed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trappers and euthanized, according to WBBH.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire & EMS said of the incident: "The responding crew treated a male patient who had an above the elbow amputation of his upper right extremity. Bystanders applied a tourniquet to the patient before we arrived. The patient was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Ft. Myers."

Teresa Lessa, Rivera’s mother, shared her relief at her son being alive, despite the “traumatic” experience, telling WBBH: "That’s the best thing, is that I have him. Yes, arm gone, very traumatic. But he’s here."

Rivera described the incident as being  "almost out of a movie," and spoke of his gratitude to those who helped him and brought him to safety.

"I call them angels that were there. That saved his life,” Lessa said. "The chance of someone being there with a tourniquet, to me, it’s a miracle that he’s here."

Related Articles
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Friends Are 'Happy and Relieved' He 'Finally Popped the Question': Source
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
2 Boys Found Dead in Separate N.Y.C. Rivers May Have Been Horsing Around Near the Water: Reports
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Relationship Timeline
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife Pulls Husband from Burning Car After Crash That Killed 1: ‘He Thought He Was Dead’
A British army Hari Budha Magar who lost his legs while serving in Afghanistan arrives after becoming the first double above-knee amputee to conquer Mount Everest at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Hari Budha Magar, who lives in Canterbury, Kent, reached the summit of the world's tallest mountain at 3pm on Friday, having started the climb on 17 April - exactly 13 years since he lost his legs after an IED explosion.
Double Amputee Makes History with Mount Everest Climb: ‘Cried Like a Baby, I Was So Happy’
15-year-old surfer attacked by shark off Jersey Shore
Teen Surfer Survives Shark Attack in New Jersey: 'My Whole Foot Was In Its Mouth'
Brother and Sister Die After Being Swept Away by River That Was Closed Due to High Water Levels
Siblings, 8 and 4, Found Dead a Day Apart After Falling into River and Getting Swept Away from Mom
Abby Bailiff recently received a doctorate degree and gave birth to her first child -- all within the span of 24 hours.
Woman Gives Birth and Receives Doctorate Within Space of 24 Hours: 'Just Felt Like a Superhero'
Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
Lauren Sánchez 'Keeps Playing' with 'Huge' Engagement Ring from Jeff Bezos: 'She Loves It,' Says Source
Molnar quadruplets from left: Luke, Abigail, Julia and Rachael.
Quadruplets Homeschooled Together Since 3rd Grade Graduate from Same College: 'Going to Have a Party!'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
'Kindest' Dad of 2 Dies After Being Struck by Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road in California
alligator in grass
23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein Threatened Bill Gates Over Alleged Affair with Russian Bridge Player: Report
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Aboard Their Yacht During Cannes Film Festival
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Show Off Her New Engagement Ring on $500M Yacht — See Photos!
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez aboard their yacht on May 21, 2023 during the 76th cannes Film Festival. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7297776 210523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos Is Engaged to Lauren Sánchez: Source
Overdue Book Returned to Calif. Library After Almost 100 Years: 'I’m Afraid to Touch It'
Overdue Library Book Checked Out in 1927 Returned by Mystery Man After Almost 100 Years