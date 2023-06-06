Star Softball Player, 17, Paralyzed After Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Stabs Her at Florida Restaurant

A celebrated high school softball player is paralyzed after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Spencer Ross Pearson has been charged with two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing permanent disability, according to an arrest warrant issued by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Authorities say Pearson, 18, allegedly stabbed several victims outside a Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., restaurant Saturday.

According to the Florida Times-Union, loved ones identified two of the victims as Madison Schemitz and her mother, Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge.

Madison, 17, and Roge, 43, met up with friends at Mr. Chubby’s Wings over the weekend, where they spotted Pearson seated at a nearby table, the warrant reads.

Madison and her mom left the restaurant to avoid Pearson and were allegedly attacked seconds later in the parking lot.

Pearson allegedly assaulted the teen from behind, held her down and proceeded to stab her approximately 15 times, according to authorities, citing a witness.

The victim’s mother attempted to intervene when she was allegedly stabbed in the head and leg. A bystander who was able to dislodge the weapon from Pearson was also wounded during the attack, per the warrant.

Pearson then proceeded to slit his throat in an attempt to kill himself, the warrant reads.

Speaking with WTLV-TV, Madison’s sister, Tatiana Cruceta, said the stabbing has left the star athlete paralyzed, but the family is optimistic that with time, she will be back playing on the softball field.

"Madison is a fighter, you know. She’s going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital.” Cruceta told the outlet, adding that Madison has already undergone multiple surgeries.

“Madison’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet, she’s always smiling, always," Cruceta added. "So as soon as I answered the phone - we all call her ‘Sass,’ that’s her nickname - so I said, ‘How you doin, Sass, how you feelin?’ And she goes, ‘Oh just dandy.’ So, she was cracking jokes and trying to be strong.”

Madison and the suspect were previously in a relationship. In April 2023, he allegedly began to stalk and harass Madison following their breakup, say authorities.

"There were some issues in the past after they'd broken up, where he was threatening her safety,” Cruseda said, per the outlet. “My mother was looking to get a restraining order against him, so this was definitely premeditated."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.