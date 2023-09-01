Fitness Influencer, 33, Dies of Double Cardiac Arrest

Larissa Borges, a 33-year-old fitness influencer from Brazil, died suddenly on Monday after suffering back-to-back cardiac episodes.

The Instagram star, who is from Brazil’s Federal District, was traveling in Gramado when she went into cardiac arrest on August 20, according to a local news report from G1.

Borges went into a coma and remained hospitalized for a week, the report says, until she went into a second cardiac arrest, which was fatal.

Larissa Borges. Larissa Borges Instagram

An autopsy to determine her cause of death has been scheduled, PageSix reports. However, the police said initial findings show drugs and alcohol may have been a factor.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” said Deputy Gustavo Barcellos of the ongoing investigation.

“The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed.”

Her boyfriend, who was with her at the time, has already spoken to the police.

“We are investigating the case,” Barcellos said.

Although Borges isn’t confirmed to have mixed narcotics and alcohol, the National Institute of Health says using either one can be lethal.

“Excessive alcohol intake can lead to high blood pressure, heart failure or stroke,” John Hopkins Medicine says, while the National Institute of Health reports that most recreational drugs have “profound effects on cardiovascular function.”

Borges’ family shared news of her death on her Instagram page, where she regularly shared gym pics and glam shots to her nearly 35,000 followers

“Our beloved daughter, take your steps with God, and be blessed.” the caption read.

"She was known for her captivating personality, always bring smiles to those around her," her family wrote, according to a translation on Fox News. "Her presence illuminated any environment and her contagious energy will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

“She struggled tireless for her life, facing all the obstacles that a warrior and determined woman makes-without complaining.”

"May your soul rest in peace and may your memory always be remembered with affection and gratitude," family wrote.

