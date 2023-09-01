Fitness Influencer, 33, Dies of Double Cardiac Arrest

Police are investigating why Larissa Borges of Brazil died after having back-to-back cardiac episodes

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on September 1, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Fitness Influencer, 33, Dies of Double Cardiac Arrest
Larissa Borges. Photo:

Larissa Borges Instagram

Larissa Borges, a 33-year-old fitness influencer from Brazil, died suddenly on Monday after suffering back-to-back cardiac episodes.

The Instagram star, who is from Brazil’s Federal District, was traveling in Gramado when she went into cardiac arrest on August 20, according to a local news report from G1.

Borges went into a coma and remained hospitalized for a week, the report says, until she went into a second cardiac arrest, which was fatal.

Fitness Influencer, 33, Dies of Double Cardiac Arrest
Larissa Borges.

Larissa Borges Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An autopsy to determine her cause of death has been scheduled, PageSix reports. However, the police said initial findings show drugs and alcohol may have been a factor.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” said Deputy Gustavo Barcellos of the ongoing investigation. 

“The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed.”

Her boyfriend, who was with her at the time, has already spoken to the police. 

“We are investigating the case,” Barcellos said.

Although Borges isn’t confirmed to have mixed narcotics and alcohol, the National Institute of Health says using either one can be lethal.

“Excessive alcohol intake can lead to high blood pressure, heart failure or stroke,” John Hopkins Medicine says, while the National Institute of Health reports that most recreational drugs have “profound effects on cardiovascular function.”

Borges’ family shared news of her death on her Instagram page, where she regularly shared gym pics and glam shots to her nearly 35,000 followers

“Our beloved daughter, take your steps with God, and be blessed.” the caption read.

"She was known for her captivating personality, always bring smiles to those around her," her family wrote, according to a translation on Fox News. "Her presence illuminated any environment and her contagious energy will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

“She struggled tireless for her life, facing all the obstacles that a warrior and determined woman makes-without complaining.”

"May your soul rest in peace and may your memory always be remembered with affection and gratitude," family wrote.

Related Articles
24-Year-Old Athlete Survives Cardiac Arrest
24-Year-Old Marathoner Collapses on Track After Cardiac Arrest: ‘No Definitive Answer About What Happened’ (Exclusive)
Kouri Richins cover
How Sisters of Utah Father Allegedly Poisoned By His Wife Pushed Investigation Forward: ‘Not Giving Up’ (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Opens Up About His Addiction: 'My Brother Deserves to Be Here' (Exclusive)
Austin Majors during 2007 CARE Awards (Child Actor Recognition Event) Presented by the Bizparentz Foundation - Portraits at Universal Hollywood Globe Theatre in Universal City, CA, United States.
Former 'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Determined
Ray Lewis III/Instagram
Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Cause of Death Found to Be Lethal Mix of Drugs
Similarities Between Lisa Marie and Elvis's Deaths
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Reveals Tragic Similarities to Dad Elvis Presley's Death
Robert and his grandson Leandro de Niro
Woman Accused of Selling Drugs to Robert De Niro's Grandson Allegedly Did So After Friend's Death
Aerosol spray can
13-Year-Old Australian Girl Dies from Dangerous ‘Chroming’ Trend
Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Lisa Marie Presley Had 'Longterm Complication' from Bariatric Surgery, Was 'Feverish for Months': Coroner
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
Kouri and Eric Richins
Husband of Children's Book Author Accused of Murdering Him Suspected She Was Having Affair
Kouri Richins
Woman Who Wrote Children's Book on Grief Threw a Party the Day After Allegedly Murdering Husband
ashley ross, anna shay, gregg leakes reality tv star deaths
The Most Shocking Reality TV Star Deaths
Maya Kowalski cover
A Shocking Accusation of Munchausen by Proxy Leads to a Mom’s Death by Suicide: 'I Want Justice' (Exclusive)
Actor Cody Longo attends the Universal Music Group's 2018 After Party
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Cody Longo's Cause of Death Revealed as Chronic Drinking: Report
Singer George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall
George Michael's Death: The Details Behind His Sudden Passing