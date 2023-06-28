First Responders Who Saved Damar Hamlin Will Be Honored at 2023 ESPY Awards (Exclusive)

Marie Tillman Shenton says the training staff "exemplified the utmost strength and resilience"

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 28, 2023
Damar Hamlin's instagram
Photo:

Damar Hamlin/Instagram

The first responders who saved NFL star Damar Hamlin after his cardiac arrest will be honored at this year's ESPY Awards, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

At ESPN's annual award show celebrating the athletes of the year, they give out the Pat Tillman Award for Service, named for the former NFL player who died in Afghanistan after enlisting following the September 11th attacks.

This year, the award will go to the Buffalo Bills training staff who rushed on the field after Hamlin collapsed.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that last January when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, the training staff at the Buffalo Bills organization exemplified the utmost strength and resilience, jumping into action to perform life-saving measures when they were needed the most.” said Marie Tillman Shenton, board chair and co-founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation.

“These professionals didn’t waste a moment before jumping into action for one of the most frightening scenarios they could have prepared for — on the world’s stage no less — and ultimately saving Damar Hamlin’s life through their quick and decisive teamwork," she continued. "The group’s commitment to service mirrors Pat’s passion and dedication to serving others and our mission here at the foundation.”

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin.

Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

Past recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service include Gretchen Evans (2022), Kim Clavel (2020) and Jake Wood (2019).

Hamlin, who plays safety for the Bills, shocked the world when he collapsed on the field on January 2.

The emergency — which doctors say was caused by commotio cordis — halted the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, and made international headlines as family, friends and fans awaited word about his status.

Hamlin eventually recovered from being in critical condition, leaving the hospital nine days later and showing his support for his teammates on the sidelines during the NFL playoffs. The Pennsylvania native said he's been making "so much progress" and will hit the field again this fall.

Along with honoring the Buffalo Bills training staff, the ESPYS also announced plans for two other special awards. The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage will go to the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team "for their resilient fight for equal pay off the field," and White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who is now in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The 2023 ESPYS will air live on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC.

