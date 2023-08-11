First Jewish Soccer Team to Compete In German Cup: ‘Extremely Proud,’ Team’s Founder Says

Makkabi Berlin will take on top-tier team Wolfsburg in a televised game at Berlin’s Mommsenstadion stadium on Sunday

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 08:23PM EDT
The Makkabi Berlin team pose for a photo before a practice match, in Berlin, Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Photo:

Ciaran Fahey/AP 

On Sunday, a Jewish team founded by Holocaust survivors will play for the first time ever in the German Cup.

Makkabi Berlin, an underdog from the fifth tier, will face off against top-ranked Wolfsburg in a televised game at Berlin’s Mommsenstadion stadium in the prestigious tournament, which features 64 of the country’s best professional and amateur teams, according to the Associated Press.

“I’ve been there from the first day,” team co-founder Marian Wajselfisz told the AP. “I never imagined that we — as a Jewish team — would ever be playing a cup game against a Bundesliga [top-tier] team. So for us, and for me personally, it’s a huge joy.”

Makkabi qualified for this year’s tournament by winning the Berlin Cup in June, per the AP. 

But the road to the German Cup was not a straight line for the team, which was founded in 1970. 

Its predecessor, Bar Kochba Berlin, was founded in 1898 and had more than 40,000 members before it —  and other Jewish organizations — were banned in 1938, the AP reports.

For Wajselfisz, whose family survived the Holocaust thanks to a Polish couple who hid them in their cellar for two years, Sunday is a long time coming.

“I have many German friends, Christian friends. I never speak about it. Perhaps his father or grandfather was in the SS, for me everything is open,” he told the AP. “It was 80 years ago. It’s past. Now, we try to be accepted as Jews.”

Makkabi Berlin coach Wolfgang Sandhowe instructs his players before a practice match, in Berlin, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Ciaran Fahey/AP 

However, the team, which features a Star of David on its crest, is also accepting of those who are not of the Jewish faith, welcoming Muslims and Christians onto its roster.

As game day approaches, all eyes will be on the historic match. When the German Cup started in 1935, Jews were prohibited, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“The popularity, visibility, and success of Jewish sports clubs symbolizes the growth of established Jewish life in Germany and the world,” the World Jewish Congress said, per the AP.

However, for Makkabi's Senegalese defender Papa Alpha Diop, who is Muslim, all that really matters is the game itself.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It doesn’t matter about religion, or what you are. It’s not important," he told the outlet. "The only important thing is that you like to come and play football.”

Related Articles
Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery
Collin Morikawa Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Victims Each Time He Sinks a Birdie
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
Sheinelle Jones attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023
Sheinelle Jones Announces She’s Running the NYC Marathon: ‘I Can Do Hard Things’
Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #86 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Eriksson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Former Colts Wide Receiver Sean Dawkins Dead at 52
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
An empty Ryan Field, home of Northwestern football, on July 11, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.
Northwestern Football Staff, Players Slammed for ‘Inappropriate, Offensive and Tone Deaf’ Shirts Worn amid Hazing Scandal
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’