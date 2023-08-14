Firefighters Reportedly Struggled to Find Water as They Battled the Deadly Maui Fires

The water system reportedly failed as first responders battled the raging wildfire that spread from the outskirts of Lahaina into the historic town

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on August 14, 2023 03:21PM EDT
A Maui County firefighter uses a hose line to extinguish a fire near homes during the upcountry Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii
A Maui County firefighter on Aug. 13. Photo:

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters dealt with a failing water system that was no match for the raging, deadly Maui wildfire as it spread from the outskirts of Lahaina and into the historic town the week of Aug. 7, according to The New York Times.

As first responders struggled to fight the flames and battled fierce hurricane-force winds, the out-of-control fire moved quickly from the hillside east of town and into Lahaina during the early part of last week — and they were virtually helpless.

“There was just no water in the hydrants,” Keahi Ho, one of the firefighters on duty at the time, told the Times.

Edwin Lindsey III, who sits on the county’s Board of Water Supply, told the outlet that the situation was “demoralizing” for the firefighters, who have long had issues on the island regarding accessible water in Lahaina, which comes from surface water in a creek and groundwater pumped from wells, per the Times.

In addition, much of the water system had been depressurized due to the fire's impact. Pipes inside homes even began to melt, according to the outlet.

“The water was leaking out of the system,” John Stufflebean, the county’s director of water supply, told the Times.

Now, nearly a week later — and as the death toll continues to rise — authorities have issued an unsafe water advisory, asking area residents to avoid drinking or bathing in water in the Lahaina and Upper Kula areas, according to the County of Maui’s Facebook update on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water,” the county said. “Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe.”

In addition, water buffalo tankers with drinkable water are stationed at various locations in the Upcountry and West Maui areas, according to the county.

Boat Captain Christina Lovett, of Lahaina, highlighted the current lack of water and basic necessities for residents when talking about her own rescue efforts to PEOPLE.

"I want people to know, I do respect the government, but it just seems like the community is helping out way more right now to the people that are cut off," she says. "I understand that Lahaina's town is gone, but there's a whole community of three or four towns north of it that are just completely cut off from food, water, electricity."

Along with reports that firefighters lacked access to water, concerns have been raised that Hawaii's outdoor siren system was also silent during the fires.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Adam Weintraub told CNN that "nobody at the state and nobody at the county attempted to activate those sirens based on our records," and that "it was largely a function of how fast the flames were moving."

With wind gusts "up to 80 miles an hour," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen told NBC's TODAY last Friday that "everything happened so quickly" and that he couldn't "comment on whether or not the sirens sounded or not."

Related Articles
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Michigan State Students Uncover Observatory Buried on Campus From 1881
Michigan State University Discovers 19th Century Observatory Buried on Campus: 'Very Humble Beginnings'
bear
Colorado Woman, 82, Attacked by Bear That Broke Into Her Home After Midnight
Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue Team in action on the North Rim on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Teen Relives Moment He Fell Over 70 Feet at Grand Canyon: 'I Lost My Grip and Started to Fall'
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
Grand Canyon - North Rim
Boy, 13, in Stable Condition After Falling Over 70 Feet into Grand Canyon
mikoyan-gurevich mig-21
Fighter Jet Crashes During Thunder Under Michigan Air Show, Forcing Pilots to Eject
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'
Dave Vogt
Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Maui Death Toll Rises
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Rises to 80 as Experts Estimate $1.3 Billion Damage to Residential Property
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals Her Parents Evacuated Maui as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 80
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pledge to Donate $100 Million to Maui Wildfire Relief