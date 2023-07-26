Firefighters Save Woman from Sewer After Police Saw Her Hand Sticking Up Through Manhole Cover

First responders in Indianapolis made a subterranean discovery on Tuesday when they rescued a woman from a storm drain.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, bike patrol officers with the Indianapolis Police Department was passing by when they noticed a woman’s hand "sticking up" through a manhole cover.

Firefighters were then dispatched and were able to rescue the woman, who is described to be in her 50s. She was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in good condition, the fire department said.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Shortridge Road, near East Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue on the city’s east side around 3 p.m. local time, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

Police told PEOPLE in a statement that the woman "was exploring the sewers and got lost."

"She found a manhole cover and was able to wave down two bicycle officers," they added.

The Indianapolis Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional details about the incident.

In March, five children were rescued from a New York City sewer after wandering into a drainage tunnel.

FDNY officials said the boys, who ranged in age between 11 and 12, entered the sewer system near Martling Avenue and Clove Road on Staten Island before getting lost about a quarter of a mile in, according to CW affiliate WPIX.

After about 15 minutes, the boys became "disoriented" and called for help around 6 p.m., New York Fire Department Chief John Hodgens said at a press conference.

One of the children sustained a "minor" injury during the ordeal, per the FDNY.

