Firefighters Enjoy Heartwarming Reunion with Tiny Kitten They Rescued from Storm Drain

The 5-week-old stray cat, now fittingly named Storm, got a chance to cuddle with her rescuers

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Published on August 16, 2023 04:49PM EDT
Kitten in storm drain
Massachusetts firefighter Dom Kuran reunites with the kitten he helped rescue from a storm drain. Photo:

Raynham Fire Department

A group of Massachusetts firefighters got to enjoy the results of a job well done.

On Tuesday, first responders from the Raynham Fire Department (RFD) reunited with a tiny kitten they rescued from a storm drain over the weekend — and there were plenty of cuddles to be had! Photos from the heartwarming moment show the rescuers holding, playing with, and offering treats to the 5-week-old black-and-white kitten, now fittingly named Storm.

On Sunday, just after midnight, Raynham Police and Fire responded to a report of a kitten trapped inside a storm drain, according to the RFD. The animal could be heard making mewling noises.

Due to the dark conditions, officers decided to wait until daybreak to carry out their rescue efforts. In the meantime, a pet crate, food, and water were lowered into the drain to help keep the cat comfortable overnight.

The crew returned in the morning, and firefighter Dom Kuran climbed into the eight-foot-deep drain and brought Storm the kitten to safety.

Kitten in storm drain
Raynham Fire Department officers spend time with the kitten they helped rescue.

Raynham Fire Department

In an interview with WCVB Channel 5 Boston, Kuran ribbed fellow firefighter Tab Shumway for being reluctant to descend into the drain. "Somebody mentioned that there's a possibility of a snake being down there too, and I'm not a fan. So I said, 'Yeah, you're up' [to Kuran]," Shumway explained with a laugh.

Little Storm is currently staying with Raynham Animal Control Officer Linda Brackett until the kitten is old enough to get adopted. Several people have already expressed interest in giving a home to the resilient kitten.

In a similar story last month, two Good Samaritans in California came to the aid of a mother duck in distress because her ducklings were trapped in a storm drain. Crystal Guinnane and her husband Gary shared a pair of TikTok videos explaining that they were driving to get lunch when they spotted the duck quacking and looking "visibly distressed."

"My mama heart told me something was wrong, and I had a feeling that she had lost her babies in the storm drain," Crystal wrote in the caption of the first video.

The pair pulled over and looked down the drain, where they saw a group of ducklings trying to hop out. Gary jumped into action, pulling the grate off and climbing in. One by one, he brought the baby birds to safety.

duck rescue

Gary Guinnane brings a duckling to safety after it got trapped in a storm drain.

According to Crystal, there were nine ducklings in all, but one had died before she and Gary arrived. "We were able to save all eight of them," she wrote.

The couple's second video showed the touching family reunion. "Here is the reunion of the mama duck with her baby ducks," Crystal explained as the camera captured the ducklings happily swimming alongside their mother in a small pond.

