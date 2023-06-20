Texas Firefighters Rescue Tiny Dog Trapped Behind Toilet: 'An Unusual Problem'

The pup, Tippy, was safely removed from behind the toilet and "was last seen dozing comfortably in a much less precarious place"

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Photo:

The Woodlands Fire Department/Facebook

A Texas dog's bathroom break took a little longer than expected.

The tiny pup, named Tippy, became wedged between a toilet and wall at his home Monday morning — and couldn't wriggle free.

When his owner, Lynda, an elderly wheelchair user, discovered the trapped pooch, she contacted her local fire department, which quickly came to the canine's rescue.

"This morning the crew from E102 were confronted with an unusual problem," The Woodlands Fire Department, which handled Tippy's rescue, wrote in a Facebook post. "A small dog had managed to wedge himself behind a toilet.”

Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Tippy.

The Woodlands Fire Department/Facebook

The post said that when rescuers arrived, firefighters Matt Fojtik, Justin Bumpass, and Eric Hendrix found that the pup was "well and truly stuck."

"They tried several things but in the end they had to remove a small amount of Sheetrock to free the pinned pooch," the post said. 

According to Fire Chief Palmer Buck, Tippy's owner thought her pup ended up behind the toilet while trying to keep cool in the Texas heat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Photos shared by the Texas fire department show two firefighters bent over the toilet, attempting to remove a section of wall to free Tippy without hurting him. Another snapshot shows Tippy's head poking out from behind his porcelain prison.

Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Firefighters from The Woodlands Fire Department.

The Woodlands Fire Department/Facebook

According to the department, Tippy was safely removed, returned to his owner, and "was last seen dozing comfortably in a much less precarious place."

Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Tippy.

The Woodlands Fire Department/Facebook

The fire department's post depicting the bathroom rescue was shared in a Facebook group for countywide news — Montgomery County Happening Now — and members of the group had a lot to say about it.

Several individuals thanked the firefighters for their valiant efforts — commenting things like "You guys are awesome!" and "Good job rescuing that pup!" — while others highlighted the humor in the situation.

"I would love to hear a transcript of that call!" one person wrote. "If that happened at our house I don't know if I'd be hysterically crying or laughing 😂"

"Tippy, go outside next time!" another joked.

Related Articles
Your dog may have âbetter healthâ outcome if it has a friend
Dogs May Stay in 'Better Health' If They Have a Pet Friend at Home, Study Finds
Ellen Pompeo Adopts New Rescue Puppy
Ellen Pompeo Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Tom: 'He Is a Very Lucky Boy!'
Dog vision
Can Dogs See Color? A Vet Shares the Answer and How It Affects Your Dog's Taste in Toys
Jason Momoa Shark Week Announcement
Jason Momoa Conducts Orchestra of High-Flying Great White Sharks to Celebrate Shark Week 2023 (Exclusive)
Hero Rescue Dog
Hero Shelter Dog Saves Another Pup's Life with Emergency Blood Donation: 'A Really Sweet Puppy'
BEAR CAUGHT SNOOPING THROUGH COLORADO HOME GETS STUCK ON WINDOW
Bear Caught Snooping Through Colorado Home Gets Stuck on Window During Escape Attempt — Watch!
Big Pokey
Big Pokey, Houston Rapper and Screwed Up Click Member, Dead After Collapsing Onstage
Steven Jackson
Arizona Man, 66, Killed in 'Extremely Unusual' Bear Attack: 'Our Prayers Are with You'
Grayson Boggs, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
'Sweet' 6-Year-Old Boy Dies a Month After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Dad’s Hand
Florida Black Bear Wanders Around Tampa International Airport
WATCH: Florida Black Bear Seen Wandering Around Tampa International Airport Before Being Safely Captured
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer'
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer' (Exclusive)
Burt Ward
How Batman's Burt Ward Went from Boy Wonder to a Canine Crusader with 50 Dogs at Home (Exclusive)
Rescue Goats Lolli and Merlin
Rescue Goat Father-Daughter Duo Merlin and Lolli Show the Healing Power of Paternal Love
Dog Rescue
Rescuers Save 19 Dogs from 'One of the Filthiest Slaughterhouses' Ahead of Dog Meat Festival
Loki
Therapy Dog Who Comforted Pandemic Hospital Workers Receives Honorary 'Dogtorate'
Handout picture released on June 12, 2023 by the Colombian Army of Belgian shepherd "Wilson" that took part in the rescue of the four indigenous children after wandering the jungle for 40 days
4 Kids Saved from Amazon After Plane Crash Pay Tribute to Missing Dog Who Helped Rescue Them