Firefighters Rescue a Baby Deer from a Sewer and Reunite It with Its Mother — Watch



A baby deer in Maryland was reunited with its mother after being stuck in a storm drain for hours, according to local news station WBAL-TV.

Owing Mills, Md. resident Kim Brandwin told the news station that the incident all started when her neighbors saw a mother deer circling around a sewer.

"Around 9 p.m., someone, a mom and her son who was riding a bike, saw a mama deer walking around the storm drain and the mama deer was looking like she was in a bit of distress, and she kept looking in and walking away," said Brandwin, who captured the incident on video.

A volunteer dispatcher eventually called and reported the situation prompting fire rescue teams to respond and at least three firefighter trucks arrived on the scene, she said.

TMX

In her video taken of the event, firefighters could be seen using metal tools to open up the storm drain on the edge of the street. After successfully removing the top of the drain, a fire rescue member, wearing jeans and a white cap, could be seen descending into it as several other firefighters watched from above.

After spending a few minutes in the sewer, bleats from a baby deer could be heard as the man emerged holding the tiny creature in his arms. The firefighter then took the screaming animal over to its mother, who had been watching in a nearby patch of grass.

"The baby deer starts to cry, and our hearts begin to melt and not a second later, he just comes out of the drain holding this sweet baby deer that looks like it could be just merely days old," Brandwin told the outlet.

The mother deer could be seen running away from the firefighter as he placed the baby deer down on the ground. Eventually the mother met its baby halfway and the two ran off toward the brush.

Brandwin told WBAL-TV that watching the situation unfold was a moment to behold.

"It was, at first, heart-wrenching and I was definitely holding back all of my tears,” she said. “Then, when I actually realized I was videoing something actually spectacular, it felt heartwarming.”

Brandwin said she and her neighbors were glad that the situation had a happy outcome.

"You could see it on the fireman's faces,” she added. “To be able to save this baby deer's life, everyone was applauding and giving each other high fives afterwards. You could see it just made people happy.”

