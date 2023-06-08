Firefighters Go Inside Burning Home to Save Teen’s Dress for Taylor Swift Concert: 'Speechless'

"This was the least we could do for the family," firefighters said of the extra special rescue

A teen made it out of a burning home before she realized that the dress she planned to wear to see Taylor Swift in concert the following night was still inside. Luckily, firefighters saved it in the nick of time.

Grace Farrell, 17, was staying with her grandparents in Frankfort, Ill., on Saturday night while her parents were out of town, according to ABC affiliate WLS-TV. She was getting ready for bed when suddenly the house broke out in flames.

Firefighters responded to the scene quickly and got everyone out of the burning home, but it wasn’t until Farrell was outside that she realized her dress, which she’d planned to wear for the Chicago stop of Swift's Eras Tour, wasn't with her.

"She mentioned her retainer and then, ‘Oh my god, my dress for the concert!" firefighter Brian Adcock tells PEOPLE, adding that the teen even had it "rush-shipped."

Farrell asked if she could go back inside the house to grab both items, but Adcock told her it wasn't safe; the fire had reached her bedroom.

However, after the teen showed him a photo of the unique dress, Adcock offered to go in himself to try to recover it. He says Farrell's sister told him, "Whatever it takes, we are going to see Taylor Swift."

Grace and Christina Farrell, Teen's Dress Saved from House Fire Before Taylor Swift Concert
Grace Farrell.

Courtesy Grace Farrell and Christina Farrell;

Ultimately Adcock was able to rescue Farrell's special garment. "I took off the bedroom door ... went to her closet, and most of her clothes were still intact," he says, adding that "the whole family was clapping" when he reappeared outside with the dress.

"I was just speechless," the teen told WLS-TV.

"This was the least we could do for the family that suffered a house fire," the Frankfort Fire Protection District wrote in a statement shared on social media.

Grace and Christina Farrell, Teen's Dress Saved from House Fire Before Taylor Swift Concert
Grace Farrell and Christina Farrell.

Courtesy Grace Farrell and Christina Farrell;

The following night, the teen was able to attend the show as planned.  

“It was hard for us to leave our family during a beyond devastating time, but my mom wanted us to “shake it off” and free our mind from the pain," a family member wrote on social media, dropping in a reference to one of the singer’s most popular songs. "Thank you for all of the first responders and village of support for helping us pick up the pieces. It means the world."

Adds Adcock, "I was happy to see her go to the concert."

