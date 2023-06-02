Firefighter Survives 8th Heart Attack After Collapsing On the Job

North Carolina firefighter David Hart fell into cardiac arrest while attending to a camper trailer fire last week

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 12:59 AM
Firefighter David Hart has returned home
Photo:

Chesterfield Fire Rescue

A fire station in North Carolina saved one of its own after a terrifying incident last week.

The need to save firefighter David Hart's life came after the Chesterfield Fire Rescue member began to seize while prepping a fire hose to put out a camper trailer fire on May 26, reports WLOX.

Amanda Buff, a fellow Chesterfield Fire Rescue member who was the first to perform CPR and use a defibrillator on Hart, shared with WBTV that Hart's cardiac arrest "was under five minutes, but it felt like [an] eternity."

"This is like an everyday thing for us. We respond to cardiac arrests all the time, but it feels more personal when it's one of your own people," she added.

Firefighter David Hart has returned home

Chesterfield Fire Rescue

According to the outlet, Friday's incident saw Hart die "for almost five minutes" until the team could bring him back to life. Since it was his eighth heart attack, he shared with WBTV that he is grateful for Buff and praised her for saving his life by explaining, "Because of her, I'm here."

The Chesterfield Fire Rescue spoke out about the ordeal in a Facebook post on Monday, sharing a group photo with Hart taken after his release from the hospital and photos of his welcome at home. The fire department held a parade for Hart.

They wrote in the text of the post: "He is home! Firefighter David Hart has returned home and will continue recovering from the events of the past Friday. We continue to be so grateful for our community's support. #Chesterfield76Family"

According to WBTV, Hart was "already back in the station" on Wednesday after his hospital release and was met with praise by Chesterfield Fire Rescue Capt. TJ Robinson.

"There are few times I get to do this where I can shake the hand of someone I defibrillated," Robinson said.

