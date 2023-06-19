Shane Stephenson got a crash course in firefighting during his first week on the job.

On Thursday, the firefighter-in-training was on his way to work at the Manchester-by-the-Sea fire department when he saw smoke coming from a car that had crashed through a guardrail, hit a tree, and immediately burst into flames.

Despite it being just his third day on the job, Stephenson immediately pulled over to help.

"My main goal [was] to make sure he was safe and away from the vehicle," Stephenson told WCVB 5.

"I'm an EMT, 13 years,” he added. “So, you see something like that, and you want to pull over and help, and, you know, you can't expect everybody to be trained to the same level.”

"So you kind of go up and make sure everybody's doing the right thing, and kind of help, and give some direction where you can."

“We got him out of the vehicle and got him a safe distance away and then called my lieutenant and told him I’d be a little late,” he said with a smile.

“Anybody else would’ve done the same thing. Pulled over and helped out,” Stevenson continued. “Right place, right time... that’s all.”

"Glad I was able to help," he said. "Glad I was there and not 10 minutes earlier." The driver is expected to make a full recovery.

Stephenson’s new firehouse was proud of the work he did too. “Nice work Shane!!!” the Manchester-by-the-Sea fire department shared on Facebook alongside a news article about the firefighter’s heroic actions.