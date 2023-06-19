Human Interest Firefighter Saves Driver From Burning Vehicle During Third Day on Job: ‘Right Place, Right Time’ “Anybody else would’ve done the same thing,” firefighter-in-training Shane Stephenson said about his heroic actions By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 19, 2023 11:31AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Shane Stephenson. Photo: Boston 25 News Shane Stephenson got a crash course in firefighting during his first week on the job. On Thursday, the firefighter-in-training was on his way to work at the Manchester-by-the-Sea fire department when he saw smoke coming from a car that had crashed through a guardrail, hit a tree, and immediately burst into flames. Despite it being just his third day on the job, Stephenson immediately pulled over to help. "My main goal [was] to make sure he was safe and away from the vehicle," Stephenson told WCVB 5. Driver Who Survived Airborne Crash After Vaulting Off Truck Ramp Says 'Nobody Expected Me to Make It' "I'm an EMT, 13 years,” he added. “So, you see something like that, and you want to pull over and help, and, you know, you can't expect everybody to be trained to the same level.” "So you kind of go up and make sure everybody's doing the right thing, and kind of help, and give some direction where you can." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “We got him out of the vehicle and got him a safe distance away and then called my lieutenant and told him I’d be a little late,” he said with a smile. “Anybody else would’ve done the same thing. Pulled over and helped out,” Stevenson continued. “Right place, right time... that’s all.” 'Hero' 7th Grader Grabs Steering Wheel and Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out "Glad I was able to help," he said. "Glad I was there and not 10 minutes earlier." The driver is expected to make a full recovery. Stephenson’s new firehouse was proud of the work he did too. “Nice work Shane!!!” the Manchester-by-the-Sea fire department shared on Facebook alongside a news article about the firefighter’s heroic actions.