12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28

Including no-fuss gas and cozy wood-burning options

By
Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on June 23, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Fire Pit Roundup tout
Photo:

Wayfair

The perfect summertime backyard should include a few elements: a grill, the right seating, and a fire pit. Nothing adds ambiance to an existing space quite like a fire pit. It's fun and nostalgic to gather around the flames and create memories while making smores with family and friends. 

If you’re looking to elevate your backyard, then you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up 12 fire pits that are on sale from Amazon, Wayfair, Terrain, Target, and Walmart. Right now, you can save on several types of fire pits, including wood burning, propane, chimeneas, and more with prices starting at just $28.

Shop the 12 Best Fire Pit Deals

For a classic look, check out this bronze-painted steel version. It will see you through many occasions, whether you’re relaxing with your family after a long day or hosting a weekend get-together. It measures 35 inches wide and comes with a screen to keep errant sparks contained. Plus, it’s a whopping 63 percent off right now!

“We love this firepit! Since we got it, we have been enjoying numerous s'mores nights with our kids and their friends,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “[It’s] easy to set up and move around, and the best part about it is that the edges of the firepit do not get hot at all, avoiding any burns.”

Amazon Fire Sense 60857 Fire Pit Roman Brushed Painted Steel Legs Wood

Amazon

Buy It! Fire Sense 60857 Roman Fire Pit, $70.23 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com  

Or consider this fire pit that doubles as a table. It only measures 26 inches wide and can fit up to six people, making it perfect for smaller outdoor spaces. Other helpful features? The fire pit comes with lava rocks, has an enclosed compartment for its propane tank, and comes with a waterproof cover to turn it into an outdoor table. Reviewers said the fire pit is “easy to assemble” and “gives [off] significant heat.”

Walmart Singlyfire 28 inch Propane Fire Pit Table Outdoor

Walmart

Buy It! Singlyfire Propane Fire Pit Table, $139.99 (orig. $259.99); walmart.com

Fire pits can cook up more than just marshmallows and hot dogs. With the Lula Iron Wood-Burning Fire Pit, you can grill burgers, steaks, corn, potatoes, and more over an open flame thanks to the ceramic grilling plate, which has a 360-degree swivel stand that moves up and down and can be removed once your food is done. 

Tons of shoppers have given the fire pit a five-star rating, with one reviewer writing: “This fire pit is super great! I can have a fire and throw food on the grill grate while enjoying the warmth.”

Wayfair Lula 17" H x 30" W Iron Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid

Wayfair

Buy It! Arlmont & Co. Lula Iron Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit, $137.99 (orig. $250); wayfair.com

This angled obelisk chiminea from Terrain is the perfect alternative to a traditional fire pit since it can add warmth and functional ambiance to your outdoor space without as much smoke. The small size weighs 35 pounds and is $33 off for a limited time. A striking addition to your patio, backyard, or deck, this geometric chiminea is constructed from weather steel, which is a heat-resistant steel alloy that develops a rust-like finish over time. 

Reviewers have given the chimenea glowing reviews, raving that it “compliments” their outdoor spaces, “adds visual appeal,” and is “perfect for a relaxing evening.” 

Terrain Angled Obelisk Chiminea

Terrain

Buy It! Terrain Small Angled Obelisk Chiminea in Black, $294.95 (orig. $328); shopterrain.com

No matter what your taste is when it comes to fire pits, you’re sure to find a few options on our list that will transform your backyard. Keep scrolling to check out more on-sale options from Amazon, Wayfair, Terrain, Target, and Walmart

Walmart Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Walmart

Buy It! Mainstays Metal Round Wood-Burning Fire Pit, $27.99 (orig. $36.27); walmart.com

Amazon Pleasant Hearth Martin Extra Deep Wood Burning Fire Pit, 26-Inch

Amazon

Buy It! Pleasant Hearth Martin Extra Deep Wood-Burning Fire Pit, $112.18 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Walmart uhomepro Fire Pits for Outside, 32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables

Walmart

Buy It! Uhomepro Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table, $84.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com 

Wayfair Martinique 20" H x 22" W Steel Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid

Wayfair

Buy It! Sol 72 Outdoor Martinique Round Fire Pit, $71.99 (orig. $150); wayfair.com 

Target Sunnydaze Outdoor Camping or Backyard Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit with Cooking Grill Grate, Spark Screen, and Log Poker - 30"

Target

Buy It! Sunnydaze Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit, $131.47 (orig. $209.99); target.com

Wayfair Hinton Steel Wood Burning Fire Ring

Wayfair

Buy It! Arlmont & Co. Hinton Steel Wood-Burning Fire Ring, $82.99 (orig. $115.11); wayfair.com

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

Amazon

Buy It! Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit, $213.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Target Sunnydaze Outdoor Camping or Backyard Rectangular Northland Fire Pit with Cooking Grill Grate, Spark Screen, Log Poker, and Fire Pit Cover - 36"

Target

Buy It! Sunnydaze Outdoor Rectangular Northland Fire Pit, $169 (orig. $202.99); target.com

