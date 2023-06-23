12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28

The perfect summertime backyard should include a few elements: a grill, the right seating, and a fire pit. Nothing adds ambiance to an existing space quite like a fire pit. It's fun and nostalgic to gather around the flames and create memories while making smores with family and friends.

If you’re looking to elevate your backyard, then you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up 12 fire pits that are on sale from Amazon, Wayfair, Terrain, Target, and Walmart. Right now, you can save on several types of fire pits, including wood burning, propane, chimeneas, and more with prices starting at just $28.

Shop the 12 Best Fire Pit Deals

For a classic look, check out this bronze-painted steel version. It will see you through many occasions, whether you’re relaxing with your family after a long day or hosting a weekend get-together. It measures 35 inches wide and comes with a screen to keep errant sparks contained. Plus, it’s a whopping 63 percent off right now!

“We love this firepit! Since we got it, we have been enjoying numerous s'mores nights with our kids and their friends,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “[It’s] easy to set up and move around, and the best part about it is that the edges of the firepit do not get hot at all, avoiding any burns.”

Amazon

Buy It! Fire Sense 60857 Roman Fire Pit, $70.23 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Or consider this fire pit that doubles as a table. It only measures 26 inches wide and can fit up to six people, making it perfect for smaller outdoor spaces. Other helpful features? The fire pit comes with lava rocks, has an enclosed compartment for its propane tank, and comes with a waterproof cover to turn it into an outdoor table. Reviewers said the fire pit is “easy to assemble” and “gives [off] significant heat.”

Walmart

Buy It! Singlyfire Propane Fire Pit Table, $139.99 (orig. $259.99); walmart.com

Fire pits can cook up more than just marshmallows and hot dogs. With the Lula Iron Wood-Burning Fire Pit, you can grill burgers, steaks, corn, potatoes, and more over an open flame thanks to the ceramic grilling plate, which has a 360-degree swivel stand that moves up and down and can be removed once your food is done.

Tons of shoppers have given the fire pit a five-star rating, with one reviewer writing: “This fire pit is super great! I can have a fire and throw food on the grill grate while enjoying the warmth.”

Wayfair

Buy It! Arlmont & Co. Lula Iron Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit, $137.99 (orig. $250); wayfair.com

This angled obelisk chiminea from Terrain is the perfect alternative to a traditional fire pit since it can add warmth and functional ambiance to your outdoor space without as much smoke. The small size weighs 35 pounds and is $33 off for a limited time. A striking addition to your patio, backyard, or deck, this geometric chiminea is constructed from weather steel, which is a heat-resistant steel alloy that develops a rust-like finish over time.

Reviewers have given the chimenea glowing reviews, raving that it “compliments” their outdoor spaces, “adds visual appeal,” and is “perfect for a relaxing evening.”

Terrain

Buy It! Terrain Small Angled Obelisk Chiminea in Black, $294.95 (orig. $328); shopterrain.com

No matter what your taste is when it comes to fire pits, you’re sure to find a few options on our list that will transform your backyard. Keep scrolling to check out more on-sale options from Amazon, Wayfair, Terrain, Target, and Walmart.

Walmart

Buy It! Mainstays Metal Round Wood-Burning Fire Pit, $27.99 (orig. $36.27); walmart.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pleasant Hearth Martin Extra Deep Wood-Burning Fire Pit, $112.18 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Walmart

Buy It! Uhomepro Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table, $84.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Sol 72 Outdoor Martinique Round Fire Pit, $71.99 (orig. $150); wayfair.com

Target

Buy It! Sunnydaze Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit, $131.47 (orig. $209.99); target.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Arlmont & Co. Hinton Steel Wood-Burning Fire Ring, $82.99 (orig. $115.11); wayfair.com

Amazon

Buy It! Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit, $213.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Target

Buy It! Sunnydaze Outdoor Rectangular Northland Fire Pit, $169 (orig. $202.99); target.com

