Fire Department Dog on Golf Cart Runs Over 4-Year-Old Girl's Leg at Michigan Event: 'Shaken'

Fortunately, the girl had no "obvious injuries" and went back to enjoying the event minutes later, the Westland Fire Department said in a statement

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on August 7, 2023 01:09PM EDT
A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire - rescue labelled on the side
Photo: Getty

A 4-year-old girl was "shaken" after a dog in a golf cart accidentally ran over her leg, but fortunately she didn't have any "obvious injuries," authorities said.

The incident happened Friday night at the “Blues, Brews, and BBQ” community event in Westland, Michigan, when the fire department’s arson dog, Bella, was sitting on the seat of a golf cart, according to a statement from the Westland Fire Department.

“She jumped onto the floor and laid down, laying across the accelerator pedal,” the fire department said. “This caused the cart to lunge forward and the firefighters reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people and toward the tents that the fire department were occupying.”

“Unfortunately before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old girl and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg," they added.

Firefighters said the child, although "visibly shaken," had "no obvious injuries," and that her mother refused further treatment or transport to an emergency room.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house," the officials said.

Fire Department Dog in Golf Cart Runs Over 4yo Girl
Westland Fire & Rescue's arson dog Bella.

Westland Fire and Rescue

The annual gathering happened at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park, The Detroit News reported. 

The free event is billed as “the biggest summer bash in all of Western Wayne County,” according to the city of Westland.

