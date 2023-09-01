UNC Star Fiona Crawley Forgoes US Open Prize Money to Keep NCAA Eligibility: 'It Seems Unreal'

Crawley faced a first-round loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday night

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 12:37AM EDT
Fiona Crawley
Fiona Crawley at 2023 US Open. Photo:

Mike Lawrence/USTA via AP

Fiona Crawley is staying motivated after her run at the US Open, despite forgoing over $80,000 in prize money to keep her NCAA eligibility.

Reaching the main draw of the US Open allowed Crawley to collect $81,000 in prize money, according to The News & Observer, which the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill athlete will not collect.

“I would never take the money and never risk my eligibility, but I worked my butt off this week and it seems unreal that there are football and basketball players making millions in NIL deals, and I can’t take the money that I worked so hard for,” she said, per the outlet.

According to the NCAA's amateurism bylaws, tennis athletes are only able to collect prize money "if it does not exceed $10,000 per calendar year and comes from the sponsor of the event."

"Once the $10,000 limit is reached, additional prize money may not exceed actual and necessary expenses for each subsequent event in the calendar year," the bylaws explain.

Crawley, 21, faced a first-round loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday night, 6-2, 6-4, after winning three qualifying matches last week.

"I've dreamed about this moment for so long ... since I was 5 years old and old enough to know what the US Open was," she said in an interview posted to the tennis tournament's website before her main draw debut.

"After the match, when I finished, I definitely was in shock. I've had a day and night to process it, and I'm still definitely in shock," she said. "I feel like I won't really digest it until I'm about to serve or return the first point of my first [main-draw] match."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawley has been a rising star at the collegiate level, winning multiple awards, including being named the 2023 ITA National Player of the Year and receiving the 2023 ACC Player of the Year award. 

According to her bio on the university's website, Crawley learned how to play tennis in Japan between the ages of 6 and 9.

Fiona Crawley
Fiona Crawley at US Open.

Pete Staples/USTA via AP

On Thursday, she and teammate Carson Tanguilig fell short in the women's doubles competition losing to Irina Khromacheva and Daria Saville 2-6, 2-6.

Related Articles
Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe attend Citi Taste of Tennis Miami 2023
Who Is Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend? All About Ayan Broomfield
Unique Rules You Didn't Know US Open Athletes and Spectators Must Follow
Unique Rules You Didn't Know US Open Players and Spectators Must Follow
U.S. Open Best Moments
The Best Moments from the US Open Tennis Championships Over the Years
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are seen at the opening day 2023 US Open Tennis Tournament
See All the Stars at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London,
John Isner Announces Retirement from Tennis Ahead of US Open: 'It Is the Right Way to Go'
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Venus Williams of the United States talks to the media after losing to Greet Minnen of Belgium in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open
Venus Williams Says It’s ‘Too Soon to Say’ If She’ll Keep Playing Tennis This Fall After US Open Defeat
Coco Gauff with her parents Corey and Candi Gauff, at the WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match in 2019
All About Coco Gauff’s Parents, Candi and Corey Gauff
The Obamas Surprise Coco Gauff With Visit After US Open Win: âIâm Going to Never Forget That Momentâ
Coco Gauff Says She's 'Going to Never Forget' the Obamas Surprising Her After US Open Win
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022
All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee
Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes
Who Is Olivia Dunne’s Boyfriend? All About the MLB Prospect Paul Skenes
Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Who Is Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend? All About Melissa Satta
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts to defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the womens singles final on Day 8 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 20, 2023 in Mason, Ohio
Coco Gauff on Chasing Her First Grand Slam Title at the US Open: 'The Goal Is to Win' (Exclusive)
Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore attend The 2021 Met Gala
Who Is Sloane Stephens' Husband? All About Soccer Star Jozy Altidore
Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss attend the UK premiere of 'Battle Of The Sexes
Who Is Billie Jean King's Wife? All About Ilana Kloss
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Where Is the 'Blind Side' Family Now? What to Know About Michael Oher and the Tuohys