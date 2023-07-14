Finalists Announced in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards — See the Photos!

You can always count on your furry friends to put a smile on your face!

The 25 finalists for the 2023 Comedy Pets Photography Awards were recently announced, and these photos of pets from around the world are paw-sitively hilarious.

The competition started a few years ago when professional photographers Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks, who already ran the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, wanted to branch out and bring awareness to the joy pets bring to people's lives. Their hope is that the annual tradition encourages the support of small grassroots animal welfare charities.

"Through the Comedy Pets, we want to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives," the organization's mission statement reads.

Anyone who wants to vote for the People's Choice Award has until Aug. 6. Six judges will also determine the winner of the Overall Best Photo award, which comes with a trophy, a £500 ($654.55) cash prize and a SpeedTop crossbody bag.

The images will be judged by whichever most successfully "combines the best technical excellence with the most amusing content and caption." Winners will be announced on Aug. 11.

Here are some of the finalists:

Klaus-Peter Selzer/ Comedy Pets

Klaus-Peter Selzer with “the Three Greys"

Sophie Boynton/ Comedy Pets

Sophie Boynton with “When digging gets serious”

Corinna Mooser/ Comedy Pets

Corinne Mooser with “So this is the source of happiness”

Lana Polyakova/ Comedy Pets

Lana Polykova with “Oscar winning performance”

Kenichi Morinaga/ Comedy Pets

Kenichi Morinaga with “Football free kick”

Kim Horstmanshof/ Comedy Pets

Kim Horstmanshof with “The 498th round of Hide and Seek”

Kazutoshi Ono/ Comedy Pets

Kazutoshi Ono with “Victory”

Darya Zelentsova/ Comedy Pets

Darya Zelentsova with “The first outdoor walk”

John Young/ Comedy Pets

John Young with “Flying poodle”

Kerstin Leichtenmuller/ Comedy Pets

Kerstin Leichtenmüller with “My face when my crush says hi”

Jonathan Casey/ Comedy Pets

Jonathan Casey with “Edgar's dandelion”

Udo Krauss/ Comedy Pets

Udo Krauss with “Who are you?”

Darya Zelentsova/ Comedy Pets

Darya Zelentsova with “Little Daisy and her big future”

Michel Zoghzoghi/ Comedy Pets

Michel Zoghzoghi with “A life changing event”

Katia Pillonel/ Comedy Pets

Katia Pillonel with “Kylian's sleep”

Kenichi Morinaga/ Comedy Pets

Kenichi Morinaga with “The big boss”

Chris Porsz/ Comedy Pets

Chris Porsz with “Barking”

Christine Johnson/ Comedy Pets

Christine Johnson with “Ball play silhouette”

Gill Woodcock/ Comedy Pets

Gill Woodcock with “Keep your eye on the ball”

Felix Larcher/ Comedy Pets

Felix Larcher with “Bidule as goal keeper”

Lana Polyakova/ Comedy Pets

Lana Polykova with “A lovely couple”

Karl Goldhamer/ Comedy Pets

Karl Goldhamer with “Zorro reborn”