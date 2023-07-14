Finalists Announced in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards — See the Photos!

One of the 25 finalists will win a trophy, cash prize and a SpeedTop crossbody bag on Aug. 11

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 14, 2023 10:01PM EDT
Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Barking
Photo:

Chris Porsz/ Comedy Pets 

You can always count on your furry friends to put a smile on your face!

The 25 finalists for the 2023 Comedy Pets Photography Awards were recently announced, and these photos of pets from around the world are paw-sitively hilarious.

The competition started a few years ago when professional photographers Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks, who already ran the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, wanted to branch out and bring awareness to the joy pets bring to people's lives. Their hope is that the annual tradition encourages the support of small grassroots animal welfare charities.

"Through the Comedy Pets, we want to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives," the organization's mission statement reads.

Anyone who wants to vote for the People's Choice Award has until Aug. 6. Six judges will also determine the winner of the Overall Best Photo award, which comes with a trophy, a £500 ($654.55) cash prize and a SpeedTop crossbody bag.

The images will be judged by whichever most successfully "combines the best technical excellence with the most amusing content and caption." Winners will be announced on Aug. 11.

Here are some of the finalists:

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - The Three greys

Klaus-Peter Selzer/ Comedy Pets 

Klaus-Peter Selzer with “the Three Greys"

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - When digging gets serious

Sophie Boynton/ Comedy Pets 

Sophie Boynton with “When digging gets serious”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - So this is the source of happiness

Corinna Mooser/ Comedy Pets 

Corinne Mooser with “So this is the source of happiness”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Oscar

Lana Polyakova/ Comedy Pets 

Lana Polykova with “Oscar winning performance”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Free Kick

Kenichi Morinaga/ Comedy Pets 

Kenichi Morinaga with “Football free kick”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Hide and Seek

Kim Horstmanshof/ Comedy Pets 

Kim Horstmanshof with “The 498th round of Hide and Seek”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Victory

Kazutoshi Ono/ Comedy Pets 

Kazutoshi Ono with “Victory”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - The first outdoor walk

Darya Zelentsova/ Comedy Pets

Darya Zelentsova with “The first outdoor walk”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Flying Poodle

John Young/ Comedy Pets

John Young with “Flying poodle”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - My face when my crush says 'Hi

Kerstin Leichtenmuller/ Comedy Pets

Kerstin Leichtenmüller with “My face when my crush says hi”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Edgar's Dandelion

Jonathan Casey/ Comedy Pets

Jonathan Casey with “Edgar's dandelion”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Who are you

Udo Krauss/ Comedy Pets

Udo Krauss with “Who are you?”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Little Daisy and her big future

Darya Zelentsova/ Comedy Pets 

Darya Zelentsova with “Little Daisy and her big future”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - A Life Changing Experience

Michel Zoghzoghi/ Comedy Pets 

Michel Zoghzoghi with “A life changing event”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Kylia's sleep

Katia Pillonel/ Comedy Pets

Katia Pillonel with “Kylian's sleep”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Boss

Kenichi Morinaga/ Comedy Pets 

Kenichi Morinaga with “The big boss”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Barking

Chris Porsz/ Comedy Pets 

Chris Porsz with “Barking”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Ball Play Silhouette

Christine Johnson/ Comedy Pets 

Christine Johnson with “Ball play silhouette”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Keep your eye on the ball

Gill Woodcock/ Comedy Pets 

Gill Woodcock with “Keep your eye on the ball”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Bidule as goal keeper

Felix Larcher/ Comedy Pets 

Felix Larcher with “Bidule as goal keeper”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - A lovely couple

Lana Polyakova/ Comedy Pets 

Lana Polykova with “A lovely couple”

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Zorro reborn

Karl Goldhamer/ Comedy Pets 

Karl Goldhamer with “Zorro reborn”

