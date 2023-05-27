Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for First Time Since Fifth Harmony's Hiatus — See the Photos!

"It’s always love on my end," Jane wrote on Instagram after attending Jauregui's EP release party

By
Updated on May 27, 2023 01:34 PM
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for the First Time Since Fifth Harmonyâs 2018 Hiatus
Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui smile with each other at the People's Choice Awards 2017. Photo:

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Here's a bond that's "Going Nowhere!"

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui reunited over the weekend during Jauregui's EP release party — marking the first time the duo has publicly shared space with each other since the band's hiatus first began in 2018.

Jane, 25, celebrated her former bandmate with a sweet note on Instagram, sharing a handful of clips from the event.

":’) it’s always love on my end," Jane wrote. "Congratulations on the incredible masterpiece you released sis. Was so good being in the presence of family again ✨."

Jauregui, 26, responded in the comment section: "I LOVE YOU😭🤍."

In one picture, the "Work From Home" singers can be seen hugging each other tight, and later dancing together in a sweet black-and-white clip.

The duo also posed for a selfie alongside fashion designer Ashton Michael, Jauregui's mom Clara Jauregui and artist managers Tara Beikae and Chad Vaifanua.

Fifth Harmony released their most recent self-titled LP in August 2017, and announced the group's hiatus the following March.

Since then, the group's original five members have all embarked on their respective solo careers. (The band consisted of four at the time of the hiatus announcement following Camila Cabello's early departure.)

Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for the First Time Since Fifth Harmonyâs 2018 Hiatus
Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui share a hug.

Dinah Jane/Instagram

Jauregui's EP, In Between, was released on Friday and features a handful of collaborations, including one with ex Ty Dolla Sign and rapper Russ on "Wolves."

"After 'Always Love' came out, we reconnected and I just asked him, 'Do you feel comfortable with me still using this song?' And he was like, 'Abso-f—ing-lutely,'" Jauregui told PEOPLE of her ex's reaction this week.

"Because he's a musician, first and foremost," she said of the rapper, 41. "If he f—s with something, he doesn't care about clout or whatever. He's a really serious savant when it comes to music."

Jauregui added that she wants the project to "resonate" with her fanbase, stating she hopes supporters "find a lyric that makes you feel seen, that you find a song that you can dance to and feel good with."

"A song that you can move your body to put on a playlist, chill to, smoke to, have fun to, cry to, whatever it is. I just want you to feel," she continued.

Fifth Harmony at the 2015 AMAs
Fifth Harmony. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

As for Jane, the musician spoke with PEOPLE earlier in the month about how an unintentional break from music amid the pandemic took a toll on her mental health. As she revealed, she told her loved ones she "quit" music at the time.

"There was beauty in spending that amount of time with my family but then there was also that inner voice of, 'Who are you? Who do you want to be?'" Jane said. "All these questions started kicking me down at the time, and I was like, 'I honestly quit.' I told my family, 'I don't want this no more. I don't care for music.'"

But Jane eventually found the strength to return, despite feeling like she "let down" her fans at one point.

"But they understood why I had to just stop completely," she said. "I'm grateful for those hard times. I'm grateful for the relationships that have failed in my life. I'm grateful for things that didn't go as planned because they've brought me here, to a better understanding of who Dinah is."

